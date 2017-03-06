Elderly man dies after mobility scooter fall on uneven driveway

Frances Cook is a Wellington based multimedia reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

An elderly man has died after an uneven footpath caused him to fall off his mobility scooter.

The man was driving down Buckland Rd in Papatoetoe, Auckland, about 10.40am.

But he drove across a driveway that was uneven, and caused his scooter to tip.

He hit his head on the pavement and was unable to be revived despite CPR being performed at the scene.

It is not known if the driveway was uneven because of disrepair, or contractors in the area.

Police are investigating the incident on behalf of the coroner.

A police spokesperson said they were unable to release details about the man's age or name.

WorkSafe was informed of the incident, but did not attend.

- NZ Herald