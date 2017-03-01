8:48am Wed 1 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Coffee machine stolen in cafe break-in

By -
Add a comment
SHUT: Zinc Cafe in Waipukurau was closed for business yesterday after being burgled overnight on Monday.
SHUT: Zinc Cafe in Waipukurau was closed for business yesterday after being burgled overnight on Monday.

Zinc Cafe in Waipukurau was forced to close for the day yesterday after its coffee machine was stolen overnight on Monday.

Waipukurau police Constable Darren Cooper said the offenders entered the Northumberland St cafe through a window in the adjacent alleyway between the St John Ambulance building and Plus Rehab.

He said at least two people would have been involved, and they would have had a vehicle.

As well as the commercial coffee machine, money from the till, a large amount of food, coffee cups, chefs knives and a coffee grinder were also taken.

Anyone with information about the burglary can contact Waipukurau police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For more articles from this region, go to

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

Have your say

1200 characters left

By and large our readers' comments are respectful and courteous. We're sure you'll fit in well.
View commenting guidelines.

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 01 Mar 2017 09:34:30 Processing Time: 15ms