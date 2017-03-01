Coffee machine stolen in cafe break-in

By - Hawkes Bay Today

Zinc Cafe in Waipukurau was forced to close for the day yesterday after its coffee machine was stolen overnight on Monday.

Waipukurau police Constable Darren Cooper said the offenders entered the Northumberland St cafe through a window in the adjacent alleyway between the St John Ambulance building and Plus Rehab.

He said at least two people would have been involved, and they would have had a vehicle.

As well as the commercial coffee machine, money from the till, a large amount of food, coffee cups, chefs knives and a coffee grinder were also taken.

Anyone with information about the burglary can contact Waipukurau police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.