Whale stranding: Up to 120 whales beached again at Farewell Spit

Two groups of previously stranded whales at Farewell Spit in Golden Bay are beached again and Department of Conservation is urgently calling for more volunteers.

Up to 120 of the 300 pilot whales who were heading out to sea at high tide earlier today did not make it the 26km along the sandspit to safety.

DoC Nelson ranger Kath Inwood said two groups of whales, 70 in one and 50 in the other, were beached about 3km from the original stranding on Thursday night involving 416 whales.

Of those 300 died and the rest were successfully refloated today and joined another pod of 200.

Inwood said local volunteers were now being called on to help care for the mammals until dark, but anyone joining the rescue effort must have a wetsuit.

"We want people with wetsuits, buckets and sheets."

