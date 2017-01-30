Traffic building as holiday makers start slow crawl back home

Traffic is already building in Northland and around Thames as holiday-makers start the slow crawl home.

Thames resident Glennis Switalla said queues were already building on the Kopu- Hikuai Rd near Thames from 11.30am.

Switalla took a photo when she was sitting in the traffic about 5 kilometres from the intersection towards Thames (above) . "It was stopping and starting."

The northbound lanes on State Highway 1 near Brynderwyn Hill, south of Whangarei has reopened after a car caught fire earlier today.

The New Zealand Transport Auckland (NZTA) is also urging motorists to avoid the hotspots if they are venturing out over Auckland Anniversary Day.

As well as the state highways leading into Auckland, delays were expected around Wynyard Quarter in Auckland's CBD and in the streets surrounding Eden Park for the NZ vs Australia One Day cricket game from 11am.

Traffic hot spots:

Auckland

SH2 - Maramarua (East of SH1/SH2 Interchange)

SH1 - between Puhoi and Wellsford

SH1 - Takanini (South of Auckland)

Bay of Plenty

SH2 - between Paeroa and Tauranga

SH29 - Kaimai (West of Tauranga)

Northland

SH1 - Whangarei

Waikato

SH1 - Karapiro (South of Cambridge)

SH1 - Taupiri (North of Hamilton)

Source: NZTA

- NZ Herald