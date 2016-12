A New Year's day crash has left five people injured in the Waikato and police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

The two vehicle crash happened at 10.15am on SH27 this morning.

A rescue helicopter airlifted the injured - including one in a serious and another in a critical condition - to Waikato Hospital.

The police serious crash unit is investigating and motorists are asked to avoid the area while SH27 between the Tahuna-Morrinsville Highway intersection and Cameron Road is blocked.

- NZ Herald