Auckland mother warns against the 'frosty challenge' after son suffers deep burn

By Lincoln Tan

GRAPHIC CONTENT: This story features a photo of the damage caused by the 'frosty challenge' which may disturb some readers.

An Auckland mother is warning others against a new "stupid dare" after her son suffered a deep wound from the "frosty challenge".

In the new craze, teenagers spray aerosol deodorant onto their skin at close range and compete with one another to see how long they can stand the freezing spray.

Participants can suffer aerosol burns, similar to frostbite, due to the extreme coldness of the aerosol hitting the skin.

Fashion blogger Leonie Barlow said her son lasted 30 seconds, but suffered a deep burn that hasn't healed even after two weeks.

The North Shore mother posted a photo of the injury on Facebook, writing: "This is what happens when your 13-year-old son accepts a stupid dare at school!"

"A few other of his friends also did it, but their injuries are not that bad," Barlow said.

"He obviously did it for the longest, and the reward for being the best at that is this deep, deep burn in your leg."

Barlow said it was done after school hours, so none of his teachers knew about it.

"He has been hiding it from everyone because he feels like an absolute fool."

Her post on Facebook, she said, was to warn other parents and kids about the dangerous prank.

"The is a very deep burn, so what looks like something that is fairly harmless to do, when sprayed on a concentrated area of skin over a period of time is going to burn really deep," Barlow said.

She wants parents to show their kids the photo, and tell them "how stupid it is to get a frosty".