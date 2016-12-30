3:30pm Fri 30 December
Crashes add to New Year's congestion

Northern fire communications shift inspector Jaron Philips said one person was "lightly trapped'' in one of the vehicles. Photo / File
Crashes are adding to New Year's traffic around parts of the country, with another accident on Auckland southern motorway contributing to holiday congestion.

The crash near the Khyber Pass Rd off-ramp, NZTA said on Twitter.

NZTA later tweeted that all lanes are cleared.

The incident follows a two car crash in Manukau this afternoon.

Authorities were called to a spot near Osterley Way and Putney Way, about 1.40pm, near the Westfield Manukau City shopping mall.

Northern fire communications shift inspector Jaron Philips said one person was "lightly trapped'' in one of the vehicles and had to be extricated by fire fighters.

Their condition is not known and it has not yet been revealed whether anyone else has been injured.

Philips said authorities had closed off part of the road as a result and motorists were being urged to avoid the area or expect delays.



Near Wellington, a truck became stuck across State Highway 1 earlier today blocking the southbound lane at Paekakariki.

Congestion remains from Plimmerton to Otaki, with delays expecting to be about 60 minutes.


- NZ Herald

