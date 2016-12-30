Crashes add to New Year's congestion

Crashes are adding to New Year's traffic around parts of the country, with another accident on Auckland southern motorway contributing to holiday congestion.

The crash near the Khyber Pass Rd off-ramp, NZTA said on Twitter.

NZTA later tweeted that all lanes are cleared.

The incident follows a two car crash in Manukau this afternoon.

3pm Update: All lanes now open on the Sthn Mwy N-Bnd following an earlier crash. Congesiton is easing. ^LT — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 30, 2016

Due to a crash the right lane on the Sthn mwy N-Bnd is blocked near Khyber Pass Rd Off-ramp. Avoid the area https://t.co/UTkYYpmFuC ^LT pic.twitter.com/51Y29AMNuJ — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 30, 2016

Authorities were called to a spot near Osterley Way and Putney Way, about 1.40pm, near the Westfield Manukau City shopping mall.

Northern fire communications shift inspector Jaron Philips said one person was "lightly trapped'' in one of the vehicles and had to be extricated by fire fighters.

Their condition is not known and it has not yet been revealed whether anyone else has been injured.

Continued below.

Related Content Cartoon: Who is next to leave Bill English's team? Watch NZH Local Focus: How to make a cricket bat Wynne Gray: Six Nations pointer for tips on Lions

Philips said authorities had closed off part of the road as a result and motorists were being urged to avoid the area or expect delays.

Due to increased holiday traffic expect delays on SH26 & SH2 around Paeroa. https://t.co/Ni6i2XGsCh ^LT pic.twitter.com/T4iNqMYFj8 — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) December 29, 2016

HEADS UP: #SH1 Paekakariki. A truck is stuck & blocking the southbound lane at the intersection with Paekakariki Hill Rd. #TakeExtraCare ^EL pic.twitter.com/vmAjiPLFTF — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) December 30, 2016

Near Wellington, a truck became stuck across State Highway 1 earlier today blocking the southbound lane at Paekakariki.

Congestion remains from Plimmerton to Otaki, with delays expecting to be about 60 minutes.

HEADS UP: #SH1 Congestion remains from Plimmerton to Otaki. Delays still at around 60min. ^EL pic.twitter.com/riywfdc9iI — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) December 30, 2016

- NZ Herald