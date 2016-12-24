One dead after bus carrying 46 people crashes down bank near Gisborne

Ben Hill is a reporter for The New Zealand Herald

One person has died after a bus crash south of Gisborne.

A bus carrying 46 people has careered down a bank and crashed about 30km south of Gisborne on State Highway 2 near Wharerata this evening.

Several people have been flown to hospitals in Gisborne and Hastings with various injuries.

Police confirmed that one person died as a result of the crash.

Emergency services are still at the scene, and the road between Wairoa and Gisborne remains closed. Police are asking motorists to use the alternate Frasertown-Tiniroto Rd route.

After the crash 36 people have been transported to the St Johns base in Gisborne for futher assessment.

A witness told police "most of the people" had made their way out of the bus and had minor injuries, but some still remained on it.

Police said the bus appeared to have crashed through a barrier and down a bank.

The Fire Service, ambulance and police are in attendance.

The serious crash unit is working to find the cause of the crash.

