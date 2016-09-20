Live updates: Real Housewives of Auckland racism stoush

Live:

8.55pm: While Gilda and Michelle stayed behind as the others boarded a private helicopter, people questioned whether the right decision had been made about the trip.

AT LEAST ONE OF THE WHITE GIRLS SHOULDVE STAYED BACK ffs. Do they have no cultural awareness. #RHOAKL this is so embarrassing. — The Last Chairbender (@ThatsSoKiva) September 20, 2016

Did the rest of them not think about how Michelle and Gilda feel being left behind while they gallivant around in helicopters? #RHOAKL — Joshua Walker (@joshuawalkernz) September 20, 2016

Omg wtf is happening. Exclude Julia. Invite the others

There is clearly someone in the wrong here and it is her.#rhoakl — Stephii Onassiss (@Stephii_O) September 20, 2016

8.51pm: Social media users express their sympathy for Michelle in the situation.

Possibly the best outcome this episode of #rhoakl, is that the impact of racism is seen by so many, & so vividly, in Michelle's reaction. — Kirsten McKenzie (@Kiwimrsmac) September 20, 2016

"My eyes actually watered, hearing the hurt and anger cracking Michelle's voice really f***ing hits you in the heart," Tweeted Lucy Zee.

8.49pm: Fellow Real Housewife Louise Wallace says a white person calling a black person the n-word is "unacceptable" in any circumstance.

8.48pm: The show reopens on Sloane saying she "feels sick" that she has caused such offence.

8.47pm: Fan favourite Gilda received support from several twitter users.

Everyone needs a friend like Gilda. ❤️ #RHOAKL — Maria (@FireCracker202) September 20, 2016

8.44pm: As the show went to its first ad break, social media users shared uniform shock over Sloane's use of the n-word and seemed unimpressed with her explanations and apology.

Also makes me wonder what words slip out in casual conversation when she's amongst friends, not on television.. #rhoakl #realpod — eilish s m (@esmeha_) September 20, 2016

8.44pm:

Don't u hate it when people call you out for ur racism and then they don't bend over backwards to accept ur apology #RHOAKL — devil's avocado (@PCGoneRad) September 20, 2016

8.43pm:

STOP SAYING IT JUILA #RHOAKL — JACOBENA (@jacobena_) September 20, 2016

8.41pm: Twitter users react to the show launching straight into the incident.

It's actually hard to watch #rhoakl — Saffy Monsoon (@AlexMcKay_) September 20, 2016

Sheesh that all happened fast, I didn't even have time to expect it #RHOAKL — kate (@elucikate) September 20, 2016

8.39pm: Blanchard says she has never been called 'that word" in her entire life.

8.30pm:

A statement from Bravo New Zealand, in relation to Episode 6 of #RHOAKL; https://t.co/lDRGCJqWxJ — Bravo New Zealand (@BravoNewZealand) September 20, 2016

8.30pm: Tonight's episode of Real Housewives of Auckland features the shocking use of a racial slur against one of the cast members.





Earlier

During a boozy filming session on a luxury boat trip in Queensland, Real Housewife Julia Sloane refers to fellow cast member Michelle Blanchard as a "boat n*****". Blanchard is of English and Jamaican descent.

The fallout from the comment, which Sloane attempted to explain was "an old boating term", dominates the rest of the sixth episode of the reality TV show.

The slur was made after fellow housewife Gilda Kirkpatrick asked Blanchard for a hand-up from below decks, prompting Sloane to comment: "She's not your boat n*****.

After the use of the slur was revealed in the Herald on Sunday both Sloane's husband, Michael Lorimer, and Blanchard have spoken to media about the incident.

In an interview with The Spinoff, Blanchard said Sloane "just doesn't want to own what has come out of her mouth".

Lorimer said his wife took full responsibility for her "foolish racial slur". She had apologised four times to Blanchard and felt deeply remorseful.

- NZ Herald