Jonty getting spectacular fifth birthday thanks to Christchurch community

The Christchurch community has rallied around the grandmother of a special needs boy who's never been invited to a birthday party.

Jonty Payne, 4, has congenital scoliosis, a sideways curvature of the spine caused by a birth defect.

He also has language delay and limited motor skills.

Though he plays with other kids at kindergarten, where he's been for about two years, his grandmother and caregiver Donna Payne, 50, says he's never been invited to a party.

She worried that when Jonty turns five next month, other kids would not celebrate his big day with him.

She mentioned her concerns to Kelly Dugan, who runs charity SmileDial, which supports families who have a child with an ongoing medical condition or disability.

"She was a bit worried about him having no friends to come to his party, so I said I'd organise something," Dugan said.

"I was thinking about 10 kids would come along, but it's looking like it'll be more like 300 or 400 now."

He said he's had offers of gifts and donations for the party from people in New Zealand and around the world.

But Dugan said the most touching was the parents who'd called to say their children would like to be friends with Jonty.

Payne said she was overwhelmed by the number of people wanting to celebrate her grandson - who she's cared for since he was a baby and calls her 'mum.'

"It's great that he'll have kids to celebrate the day with him, because five is a big birthday."

The party will be a surprise for the little boy, who she says has a great sense of humour, a rascally streak and no fear.

Dugan said the party would be held at the Christchurch Botanical Gardens on October 29 - and due to the size he would have to speak to the local council about the event.

"We've already got a cake company on board that are going to make a three-tier Thomas the Tank Engine cake because he loves Thomas.

"Jonty hasn't had the easiest life so far but he's still a great kid and now all of a sudden he's getting an amazing birthday."

To find out more about supporting or attending Jonty's fifth birthday go to https://www.facebook.com/smiledial/

