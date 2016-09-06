Christine Rankin to Colin Craig: 'You're stuffed'

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

Former Conservative Party chief executive Christine Rankin told Colin Craig "you're stuffed", when he finally confessed to sending "flowery" personal messages to his former press secretary.

"If this got out, I thought it would ruin his career," Rankin said.

Rankin is giving evidence in support of Taxpayers' Union executive director Jordan Williams who launched civil proceedings after Craig allegedly defamed him last year at a press conference and again in a leaflet sent to more than 1.6 million households.

Craig claimed Williams and others were liars and had spread false accusations about him following the sudden resignation of his press secretary Rachel MacGregor.

Williams says he did not lie, and that the information he passed on about Craig to other Conservative Party members in the wake of MacGregor's resignation about his sexual harassment of her is genuine and truthful.

READ MORE:

Former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig's letter to press secretary: 'Love you Rach oooox"

Colin Craig defamation trial: explosive sex harassment claims emerge

Rankin's evidence continues this afternoon.

Rankin resigned from her position less than a week after Craig resigned, following the scandal around MacGregor's sudden departure.

After she announced her resignation Rankin told Radio New Zealand she felt "just awful" about the way Craig had fronted media over allegations surrounding his relationship with MacGregor.

"I don't think that is the whole story - I think there is more to come," she said at the time.

Continued below.

Related Content Barry Soper: Cannabis law reform unlikely with current crop Cartoon: Best medal haul from Olympics Petra Bagust and actor Ido Drent's human-trafficking diary: Day One

Williams spent a day-and-a-half reading his evidence to the court, wrapping up just after midday today.

He revealed that the court was likely to hear that MacGregor did send Craig a number of text messages and cards that "reciprocated" caring feelings.

However he was not aware of those until well after he had spoken to the members of the Conservative Party.

He contacted MacGregor and was extremely upset she had not disclosed those to him.

The existence of that material did not impact on his case against Craig.

"I did not lie. I did not deliberately mislead," he maintained.

He said Craig's claims that he lied had affected his career, health and his family.

He told the jury that the fact Craig had not filed any defamation action against him in relation to the alleged lies, vindicated him.

"By not suing me, Mr Craig has effectively acknowledged he got it wrong," he said.

He expected Craig to use the court case as a chance to "attack" MacGregor and convince people that any romantic contact was consensual, and there was no sexual harassment.

However he reminded the jury that the defamation trial was not about MacGregor, despite much of the evidence relating to her resignation.

"That [sexual harrassment] is not what the case is about. The question here is whether I lied - and I did not lie."

Williams thanked the jury for listening to his marathon session of evidence.

In summing up he said that Craig alleged he shopped around and spread allegations about the then-party leader "in an attempt to destroy him".

He denied that vehemently and reiterated that he only acted out of concern for MacGregor and the reputation of other Conservative Party members connected to Craig.

"I saw the debilitating effect this was having on [Rachel]," he said.

"I took steps. I was concerned with what I believed to be [Craig's] mistruths."

The trial before Justice Sarah Katz and a jury, continues.

It is the first jury trial for a defamation case in the High Court since 2002.

- NZ Herald