Next month, the All Whites will play their first games of their busiest and most important year for a very long time, with World Cup qualifiers, the Confederations Cup and - all going well - a home-and-away inter-continental playoff for a place at Russia 2018 late in the year.

Who is in the frame to feature most prominently for New Zealand in the next ten months?

Jason Pine updates the All Whites Power Rankings (previous position in brackets).

1. (2) Chris Wood (Leeds Utd, England)

In absolutely superb form for his club side as they push for promotion to the Premier League, Wood has earned plaudits and awards for his goal-scoring and general play. His desire to play for New Zealand remains unquenchable, taking him to the top of this list.

2. (1) Winston Reid (West Ham Utd FC, England)

Our only Premier League player and current All Whites skipper, the classy defender will be absolutely crucial for New Zealand as they contemplate a jam-packed 2017.

3. (4) Ryan Thomas (PEC Zwolle, Netherlands)

Having recovered fully from injury, the young star is playing a key role in arresting a poor start by his club side this season. A nailed-on first-choice player for New Zealand.

4. (3) Marco Rojas (Melbourne Victory FC, Australia)

In superlative form in the A-League where he's found a new lease of life following a return to Melbourne Victory, where he's provided goals and assists in big numbers. Has started adding goals to his international CV too, with three in his last four games for New Zealand.

5. (16) Themi Tzimopoulos (PAS Giannina FC, Greece)

Playing every week for his Greek club and often used as a defensive midfielder, a position which has been troublesome for Anthony Hudson. Don't be surprised to see him tried there for the All Whites sooner rather than later.

6. (5) Kosta Barbarouses (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Hasn't had the A-League season he would have hoped for, but has started to recapture the form which saw him come to Wellington with such fanfare. His position in the New Zealand team will never be in doubt.

Continued below.

Related Content Football: Everything targeted at winning in November - Anthony Hudson All Whites to play Northern Ireland in Confederations Cup build-up Football: Sumner's passion for the game never faltered

7. (7) Andrew Durante (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

New Zealand's best player in the most recent home and away World Cup qualifiers against New Caledonia. An assured and experienced defender with added leadership ability.

8. (8) Michael Boxall (SuperSport Utd, South Africa)

A regular for his South African club side and a key member of the All Whites defensive contingent. Ability to play fullback and his long throw are bonuses.

9. (19) Tommy Smith (Ipswich Town, England)

Has recently made a return to the field after a long-term back injury. Having mended his relationship with Hudson, he will be in the squad to face Fiji if fit.

10. (13) Clayton Lewis (Auckland City FC, New Zealand)

Bang in form for the Stirling Sports Premiership front-runners and crucially is now starting to score goals, with four in his last four games. Michael McGlinchey's likely absence could open the door for a spot in the starting side.

11. (9) Stefan Marinovic (SpVgg Unterhaching, Germany)

His club team is top of their league and set for promotion to Germany's third tier. The towering stopper had a recent two-week training stint at English Championship club Wolverhampton Wanderers. Has started every game in the last two years for New Zealand but now has genuine competition from Glen Moss for the starting spot.

12. (15) Glen Moss (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Welcomed back in the international fold late last year after a long absence. Despite not having played for New Zealand since September 2014, his excellent club form will see him push Marinovic all the way for the starting spot between the sticks.

13. (25) Storm Roux (Central Coast Mariners, Australia)

Playing well for a struggling Mariners side. Any doubts over his eligibility have now been sorted, clearing the way for an international return for the first time in nearly two years. The injury-enforced absence of Liam Graham opens a place at right-back which Roux may well fill.

14. (14) Kip Colvey (San Jose Earthquakes FC, USA)

Currently in pre-season training ahead of his club's regular season opener in late March. Locked in a head-to-head battle with Deklan Wynne for the left-back spot, with his ability to play on the right also in his favour.

15. (12) Deklan Wynne (Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Canada)

As with Colvey, is currently in pre-season training. Very little between he, Colvey and Tom Doyle, evidence of a growing depth in the fullback position.

16. (18) Monty Patterson (Ipswich Town FC, England)

After scoring a hat-trick for Ipswich's under-23 side recently, has re-joined Braintree Town in the fifth tier of English football where he spent time on loan earlier this season. Scored his first international goal against the USA in October. His energy and enthusiasm are great assts.

17. (11) Bill Tuiloma (Olympique de Marseille, France)

First team opportunities have been nearly non-existent at Marseille, but playing most weeks for OM II in the French fourth division. Time is on his side and will be part of any New Zealand squad chosen in the foreseeable future.

18. (NEW ENTRY) Jai Ingham (Melbourne Victory, Australia)

The pacy, skilful winger has gained a New Zealand passport and spoke recently to Hudson about his eligibility, with a view to inclusion in future national squads.

19. (24) Tom Doyle (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Has endured a wretched time with injuries in the last twelve months, but regular recent A-League game-time has him back in the frame.

20. (29) Sam Brotherton (Sunderland, England)

Has recently secured a move to Sunderland's under-23 side, keeping his name in the mix as a back-up central defender.

21. (26) Shane Smeltz (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Has returned to Wellington with the express intention of forcing his way back into the All Whites, which he may well do with his experience and ability to score crucial goals.

22. (20) Moses Dyer (Eastern Suburbs AFC, New Zealand)

Playing well and scoring goals in the Stirling Sports Premiership. A regular fixture in Hudson's New Zealand squads.

23. (23) Jake Gleeson (Portland Timbers FC, USA)

One of our top three goalkeepers, and set to push Moss and Marinovic hard this year and beyond.

24. (21) Henry Cameron (Blackpool FC, England)

A recent loan spell at sixth-tier Telford has ended and with opportunities unlikely at Blackpool, another loan deal is being sought.

25. (35) Tyler Boyd (Vitoria SC, Portugal)

Getting regular game time for his club's reserve team which plays at a decent level in the Portuguese second division.

26. (27) Matthew Ridenton (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

27. (34) Jeremy Brockie (SuperSport Utd, South Africa)

28. (36) Hamish Watson (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

29. (40) James McGarry (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

30. (28) Luke Adams (South Melbourne, Australia)

31. (31) Tamati Williams (RKC Waalwijk, Netherlands)

32. (NEW ENTRY) Chris James (Colorado Springs Switchbacks, USA)

33. (32) Logan Rogerson (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

34. (33) Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

35. (37) James Musa (St Louis FC, USA)

36. (38) Max Crocombe (Carlisle United, England)

37. (NEW ENTRY) Joel Stevens (Team Wellington, New Zealand)

38. (39) Luka Prelevic (Pascoe Vale SC, Australia)

39. (30) Rory Fallon (Unattached)

Currently injured

Liam Graham (Chesterfield FC, England) - ruptured ACL, long-term

Michael McGlinchey (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand) - knee, week-to-week

Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi (Auckland City FC, New Zealand) - cruciate, long-term

Louis Fenton (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand) - groin, week-to-week

- NZ Herald