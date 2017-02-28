Rachel Hunter's eye-catching New Zealand beach photos

She's wowed on the runway for 30 years.

And Rachel Hunter, 47, continued to turn heads this week, posting some eye-catching photos taken at an idyllic New Zealand beach.

Rachel appeared to had just been for a dip, with her curled blonde locks looking dark and damp. She added the caption: "My mum wanted me to put this up".

Hours before, she had put up another image from the beach trip. "My Sandbox...serious I know :)," she wrote in the caption.

Rachel later shared an image that showed her tossing sand into the air.

My Sandbox #selfie serious I know :) A post shared by Rachel Hunter (@rachelhunterx) on Feb 25, 2017 at 9:32pm PST

Sandstorm A post shared by Rachel Hunter (@rachelhunterx) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:38pm PST

Her face was completely obscured by the tiny white crystals.

The international model is no stranger to putting on displays in bikinis.

Back in 2000, she led support for Team New Zealand in the traditional America's Cup race.

Clad in a patterned blue bikini, the beauty was pictured waving the flag as she perched her legs on either side of a large boat.

Late last year, she revealed to Instagram fans that she would be spending her first Christmas in New Zealand for 23 years.

Some eight weeks later, she's still residing here, regularly posting images that show her embracing the country's beauty.

Rachel began her career at just 17, with 2017 marking her 30th year as a working model.

- Daily Mail