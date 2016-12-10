Best of 2016: Matt Heath

The best movie of the year:

I loved Deadpool. Funny, rude, violent, stupid, clever. I've watched it 5 times and it just gets better. Who would have thought Ryan Reynolds would be such an amazing Deadpool after being so average in The Green Lantern.

The best TV show of the year:

Westworld was so good. In an era of binge watching a show has to be pretty good to have you hanging on week for week. Every Tuesday I couldn't wait to get home to see it develop. Great characters, reveals, mysterious. Dolores forever.

The show I binge watched:

I started watching Narcos season 2 on a Friday Night and had watched all ten epsides by Saturday night. Couldn't stop watching it. Hated Pablo so much had to see him go down. The theme tune is now burnt on to my brain. Great show. Bring on the season 3.

The song I listened to the most:

I must have listened to Trouble By Cage the Elephant 500 times this year and not just because it was on Radio Hauraki high rotate. I was listening to this one in my own time. The Those guys just keep blasting out great song after great song. One the greatest alt rock ballads of all time. Love the whole Tell Me I'm Pretty album.

The best live show I went to this year:

As a massively nerdy Cure fan the concert at Vector was pretty bloody good. All the hits, lots of nods to the old fans and nearly all of the greatest album of all time Disintegration. With a constant wide shot on the screens you couldn't really see how old Robert Smith is now all you could hear was what a great live band they are. Emotional stuff. I cried.

The best thing I did all year:

Since the second my kids popped out I have been hanging out to take them to Disneyland. In 2016 they were finally big enough and it didn't disappoint. We stayed at the Disneyland Resort looking over the park at night. Heartwarming as hell. Also I threw up on Mickeys massive fun wheel.

The biggest dissapointment this year:

My beloved Los Angeles Dodgers did so well in 2016. What a great team. The mantra all year was do it for VIn. As VIn Skully their commentator since they were the Brooklyn Dodgers in the 50s retired at 89. They made the post season bet the Nationals but fell to the Cubs. In the end it was the Cub season for historical reasons but it hurt. Tears in my eyes during Vins last call.

The best meal I ate:

The best thing happened this year. A English style Pub opened up in my neighbourhood. The Lord Kitchener Sandringham. The roast sirloin of beef, seasonal vegetables & potatoes in a giant Yorkshire pudding is life changing. I've punished six of those in the few weeks it's been open. The crab I had at the Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab in Chicago was pretty buttery and good too.

