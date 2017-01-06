Cricket: Records are made to be broken for Bangladesh

By David Leggat, in Mt Maunganui

Played 17, lost 17; Bangladesh's record against New Zealand in all formats in New Zealand doesn't require a forensic examination.

But one day, that duck will be broken. Not that they need it, but if New Zealand require any further motivation for this weekend's double header of Twenty20 matches against the tourists, that'll do.

The longer a run lasts, the longer teams, or individuals, want to extend it. Just ask the All Blacks, until they met the Irish in the bizarre setting of Chicago late last year.

Throw in that New Zealand retain respect for an improving Bangladesh outfit and the three-game T20 series should be wrapped up at Bay Park today, with Sunday's match a chance for a second clean sweep of the series after the ODI rubber.

"I think they're a quality side," New Zealand swing bowler Trent Boult said of the tourists yesterday.

"Obviously they're very strong at home and becoming stronger away from home. It must be quite different to come to places like this with a bit of grass on the wicket and seeing the ball carry like it does."

Boult lives down the road from the ground and is expected to return to the national team today after missing game one in Napier on Tuesday night and sitting out two of the three ODIs.

You get the feeling he's a doer, rather than a happy watcher.

"I'm definitely raring to get back into it. I want to play as many games as I can but it's nice to come home and refresh.

Continued below.

Related Content Cricket: Brendon McCullum breaks bat in BBL Cricket: Worker to play major T20 role either way Cricket: Wellington advance to T20 final

"There's so much cricket on these days I suppose it's unrealistic to play every game in every format. There's a lot to come up," said Boult.

One player out for the rest of this series is batsman Neil Broom, who has made a strong fist of his return to international cricket in the autumn of his career.

He fractured his right index finger fielding in Napier and is likely to be out of action for up to 10 days.

Central Districts' George Worker comes into the squad, but if not required today will be released back to CD for Saturday's domestic T20 final in New Plymouth. A minor side strain ruled veteran Ross Taylor out of consideration.

Bangladesh need to find a way to get across the line. They're nudging their way towards it, but have managed ways to trip up when right in the contest.

Bangladesh will feel they have put a tick in the tour basket with a victory in either of the two remaining T20 games ahead of the two tests.

"We have created chances. From the second ODI, we have adjusted well," captain Mashrafe Mortaza said.

"We know the test matches are going to be tough. But if we can find any wins [this week], it will be good for the tour."

- NZ Herald