Former Prime Minister Bill English will address high net worth investors and family business owners from Australia and New Zealand in Auckland on Friday at an invite-only lunch focussed on the America's Cup.

English and Rene de Monchy, director of trade, PR and major events at Tourism New Zealand, will address the event organised by the Table Club and hosted at Hurakia Lodge on Rakino Island in the Hauraki Golf.

The three-hour lunch will focus on the America's Cup, and was planned in conjunction with the arrival of the Volvo Around The World Yacht series.

English and de Monchy will talk about New Zealand's plans for the two events and answer questions from attendees, which will include several Australian yachting families.

Table Club member and Hurakia Lodge owner John MacCulloch said the guests were looking forward to hearing from English and de Monchy.

"Members are looking forward to hearing about plans put in place during Bill English's time in office to host such massive events and their ripple effects for New Zealand economically," MacCulloch said.

"Naturally, there will also be questions about Mr English's role as Prime Minister and cabinet minister in the National government, which I expect he will be more comfortable answering now that he is not serving, a rare opportunity for our attendees."

Hurakia Lodge was built when New Zealand hosted the America's Cup and MacCulloch was "delighted to see it return here".

"This is a major event for New Zealand and generates excitement, interest and significant economic benefits for the nation."

Team New Zealand's Peter Burling and Grant Dalton wave to crowds along Queen Street during the Auckland Parade in July last year. Picture / Greg Bowker

The Table Club was a global network which organised events for "family offices and ultra-high net worth individuals for the purpose of networking, idea-sharing, education and co-investing", he said.



Two years ago, it brought fifth generation Justin Rockefeller from New York's famed Rockefeller family which was hosted and sold out at the Hurakia Lodge.



The Hurakia Lodge has 360-degree views looking out over Auckland's North Shore.

"It is a great opportunity for New Zealand family offices and high net worth individuals and to get together to mingle in highly exclusive and sought-after events."