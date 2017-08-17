Well-known auctioneer Dunbar Russell Sloane has died after a battle with cancer.

His eldest son, Dunbar Michael Sloane, said his father died in Auckland Hospital about 10pm yesterday, aged 75.

He leaves behind wife Susan Wallace, two sons and two daughters and eight grandchildren.

"He'd been battling cancer now for the last six or seven years," Sloane jnr said.

"He was a larger-than-life character and he loved the business, loved auctioning. He'll be missed."

Sloane jnr continued the family business after his father retired and is now the fourth generation to run the famous Dunbar Sloane auction house.

"Obviously I've been born into the business and it's sort of in my blood. I learned it off my father. It was just something you learn through osmosis," he said.

In the face of online auction sites like Trade Me and eBay, his father had always remained dedicated to the traditional form of auctioneering.

"We're still the old-fashioned business and I think sticking to our knitting has served us well and it's one of those industries that hasn't succumbed to the digital world."

Sloane jnr was about to get on a plane from Wellington to join the rest of the family in Auckland, where they would make funeral arrangements.

Sloane snr was married three times and two years ago married his first girlfriend, Susan Wallace, his son said.

"Unfortunately she didn't get the best years with him in terms of his health."

Dunbar Sloane, which remains one of New Zealand's premier auction houses, was founded on Wellington's Lambton Quay in 1919 by Andrew Dunbar Sloane.

An Auckland branch opened in 2000 specialising in the sale of military memorabilia, Maori and Pacific artefacts and New Zealand historical items.

According to its website, Dunbar Sloane has achieved many New Zealand and international record prices for fine art, antiques and artefacts.

"Our sales often exceed 1000 lots and attract buyers and sellers from around the country and overseas bidders. Our loyal staff are very highly regarded in their fields of expertise."



The business also offers chattel valuations for insurance, market, matrimonial and probate purposes.

The colourful father and son duo once featured in the TVNZ series Auction House.

Sloane jnr's ex-wife, the Real Housewives of Auckland star Julia Sloane, described Sloane snr as "a larger-than-life character and a big part of his grandchildren's lives. His departure affects us all."