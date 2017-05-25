Rocket Lab: We have lift-off! History made as Electron launches successfully from Mahia

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Rocket Lab has created history by successfully launching its Electron and propelling New Zealand a step closer to the multi-billion dollar space industry.

The launch at 4.20pm was the first orbital-class rocket launched from from a private launch site in the world

New Zealand has become the 11th country to launch into space, joining superpowers and tech heavyweights.

While the company said the rocket had a great first stage burn, stage separation, second stage ignition and fairing separation, it didn't complete its mission.

"We didn't quite reach orbit and we'll be investigating why, however reaching space in our first test puts us in an incredibly strong position to accelerate the commercial phase of our programme, deliver our customers to orbit and make space open for business,'' said founder and chief executive Peter Beck.

The 40-year-old Invercargill-raised engineer founded Rocket Lab in 2006.

During the next few weeks, Rocket Lab's engineers in Los Angeles and Auckland will work through the 25,000 data channels that were collected during the flight and results will be used to improve the vehicle's performance.

The 17m tall rocket - with a silver fern on its nose and a US flag near its tail - lifted slowly from the launch pad before its planned flight at speeds of more than 27,000kph to slip Earth's gravity.

Electron was packing an estimated one million horsepower.

Rockets are not generally rated in horsepower, but for comparison, a Toyota Corolla has about 160hp and a distant cousin of the Electron, the Saturn V which launched men to the Moon, had more than 30 million hp.

Last year the United States-based Space Foundation estimated the space economy was worth close to $400b a year but Rocket Lab enters the small satellite market as it is becoming increasingly crowded by other private players.

Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges has hailed the launch as a major milestone in the development of New Zealand's space industry.

"It is the first visible sign of a space industry in New Zealand and is an achievement Rocket Lab, and all New Zealanders can be proud of."

New Zealand was now one of 11 countries currently able to launch satellites into space from their own territory and the first to launch from a fully private orbital launch range.

"The potential benefits for our economy are very significant. These include opportunities to grow in areas related to the space industry such as research, materials development and testing, and to attract other space related companies to set up in New Zealand, and even space tourism," Bridges said.

The Electron is made entirely of carbon-composite material and is designed to carry payloads of 225kg to an elliptical orbit and up to 150kg to a nominal 500km sun synchronous low earth orbit.

Three planned launches earlier this week were scrubbed.

While it can draw on up to $25m of government funding over five years, Rocket Lab's main backers include US companies Kholsa Ventures, Beesemer Venture Partners, Data Collective, Promus Ventures, Lockheed Martin and Stephen Tindall's K1W1.

