Young Māori will be critical to a flourishing future for the Ruapehu District, Elijah Pue, 25, says.

He's just been voted in as one of four councillors in the Waimarino-Waiouru Ward. It's an honour and a privilege to be a voice for Ruapehu communities - and also to represent Māori youth, he said.

He's already heard a lot of ideas from residents about what the council can do.

His campaign slogan was "vote for the future". He lives in Raetihi and works for Ruapehu iwi Ngāti Rangi as its support and development lead.

He thanked all the people who helped with pamphlets, billboards and funding, especially his father and campaign leader Roger Feickert.

And he acknowledged candidates who were less successful, saying it takes guts to put yourself forward.

Pue will join a council led by Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron, who has a strong mandate for his third three-year term. Under the STV system, Cameron got 2847 votes, well ahead of challenger Jacques Windell on 750.

Ruapehu's voter turnout was nearly 49 per cent - 2.4 per cent higher than the 2016 election.

The council had an exciting, ambitious and challenging 10-year plan ahead of it, Cameron said.

Getting water quality up to mandated levels will require expensive infrastructure updates. He's hoping the Government will help with the cost.

Meeting waste management standards and an extra $2 million spend on local roads will be other costs.

Many Ruapehu residents are already struggling to meet living costs, Cameron said. The council is embarking on a multi-year liveability and affordability study to find out what they need in health, education, employment and housing.

The study's findings will be used to lobby the Government and better target council initiatives.