

More impressive murals decorating the sides of buildings in Whangārei are appearing thanks to talented artists and an anonymous donor.

The Te Oranga Street Art Project consists of three pieces of work which are in various stages of being completed.

The project follows on from the massive success of Street Prints Manaia where a team of artists descended on the city last January leaving behind 15 large scale art murals based on the theme "Tuia te muka Tāngata" meaning "Weaving the threads of Humanity".

It brought artists from New Zealand and as far afield as Ireland, Belgium, Madrid, New York, Brazil and Mexico to the city.

For the latest installations Memory Lane Tattoo Studio, with help from the Whangārei District Council organised a community event involving selected youth and local artists.

Each wall was inspired by the concept of "Te Oranga" meaning wellness.

Coordinating the event was Earnest Bradley, who has his amazing murals around Whangārei city and local schools.

Bradley completed his mural in three days with the help of Bay of Islands College student 15-year-old Mike Martin, who was chosen from a number of applicants. The mural on the side of the Orchard on Walton St is of 6-year-old Common Ruka, of Whangārei.

Bradley, also known as Tawck, said the meaning behind the painting of the cheeky youngster was the innocence of children, or tamariki.

"Everything he is touching he is feeling it 100 per cent. If you are not feeling 100 per cent you can't give back 100 per cent."

The other two projects are being done at sites near Kevin Grey Panelbeaters and on Commerce St. It's hoped the artists will be able to work this week if weather allows.

"They are pretty impressive and definitely not small. It all adds to the feel around Whangārei,"Bradley said.

After the success of Street Prints Mania an anonymous donor came forward in March with money to spend on more art.