Review by Ruth Evans



This was Schola Sacra's final concert, not only for the year but also for Roy Tankersley, the hard-working conductor and trainer of this unique and valuable choir.

The two-hour concert was absolutely packed with items. Every carol was treated with individual settings and arrangements, and the quality of the singing shone through in balance, sensitivity to loud and soft singing, use of descants and soloists.

All congregational carols too were carefully realised, often beginning softly, but gaining in excitement and bursting with life up to the last verse.

There were many highlights, especially in the first half. For me the Coventry Carol stood out, the choir singing it as though it was excitingly new.

There were readings by John Peill. He brought the same fresh approach to Joy Cowley's Psalms Down Under where the spectators in the poem "ached with awe" at the sight of the Nativity.

Peill's last reading was from the late Meg Hartfield's work A Celebration of Life. It was a lovely tribute to the poet and long-time chorister.

Sadly a much smaller Youth Chorus appeared under the direction of Lisa Boessenkool, but it nevertheless achieved a high standard of performance, especially in the first three carols, in which the singers accompanied themselves with hand chimes.

Many soloists were featured at different times in the carols, but particularly noticeable was Iain Tetley, the choir's new musical director. He has a very versatile voice, equally at home in both baritone and tenor ranges. He sang Wexford Carol and another unusual one The Three Kings featuring a solo against the background of the choir's chorale. In a welcoming gesture, Roy Tankersley offered him the baton for the final carol.

What now for Roy Tankersley? Wanganui audiences have enjoyed 15 years of his work with Schola Sacra. During his tenure, the choir has performed works from the medieval period to the contemporary.

Best wishes, Roy, as you pursue your new objectives, and many, many thanks for all your past endeavours.