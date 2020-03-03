Four years ago Ana Moceyawa found herself in a hospital in Algeria after trying to drop too much weight in the hopes of making it to the Olympics.

The Tauranga wrestler had been sitting around 64kg but was fighting in an under 53kg weight division at an Olympic qualification tournament.

She never got to fight.

Instead, she says, she ended up in hospital suffering from dehydration.

That experience has triggered a stronger motivation to reach the Olympics as she gets ready to qualify once again - but this time in a much healthier weight class.

Moceyawa, a national wrestling, judo and grappling champ, left New Zealand on Monday for Morocco to compete at the 2020 African and Oceania Olympic Games Qualifier from March 13-15.

"This is probably the biggest event of my life," she said just days before departing for the North African country.

She is starting an acclimation camp ahead of the international competition - her final chance to qualify to represent New Zealand at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I'm feeling really good ... I've been training so hard getting my fitness up, strength up and my weight down. I'm feeling a lot more confident."

That positivity is in stark contrast to how she was feeling just a couple of months ago, when January's 2020 Oceania Wrestling Championship, which doubled as an Olympic qualification, in Samoa was cancelled to due to the measles outbreak.

"I did go through a bit of a down buzz.

"It threw me off guard a little bit."

As Morocco drew closer, her focus became clearer and her hunger for one of the top two placings - the only ones that will qualify - at this month's competition has become stronger.

"This is what I've been training my whole career for."

Adding to her drive is the fact that this isn't her first Olympic qualification campaign.

"To be honest four years ago I tried to qualify. I was put in a lighter weight group and ended up in hospital.

"I had a really, really bad weight cut."

Her weight group was under 53kg but this time around, she will compete at a much more realistic 57kg.

"I'm in a healthier weight group now."

However, for someone who has been sitting around 59kg in recent years, sticking to that weight is still not easy, it's just healthier.

"I eat super clean and I train really hard. It's just being very aware of my nutrition.

"I have a lot of pressure on me at the moment."

Her biggest barrier now will be her own anxiety, she says.

"My legs feel like jelly, like I forget how to wrestle and I doubt myself," she says of the symptoms of her anxiety.

She has however, been working hard to combat the issue and is focused on her Olympic qualification campaign.

Moceyawa has no idea how many matches she will have to get through to return home as a future Olympian.

She could have five fights, but it will depend on her success early on in the competition.

No matter what, she's ready.