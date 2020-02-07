Whanganui wrestlers will be to the forefront tomorrow evening in front of their rapid home fans when the third annual IPW Whanganui Warfare show is held at the Racecourse.

As previously announced, prison corrections department officer Benjamin Thorpe, aka Ben Mana, will be in a featured bout against Jake Sheehan, leader of the chaotic faction CTRL (aka control).

In-character on the IPW Facebook page on Thursday, Mana showed he is ready to face not only his opponent, but his gang of cronies as well.

"I give credit where credit is due, you are one the best that Aotearoa has to offer," Mana told Sheehan.

"You have beaten some of the best that Australia and New Zealand have thrown at you. You them home packing.

"But this Saturday, you're coming to my territory, boy, and I've got the whole of the Whanganui behind me.

"So you best be bringing everyone from CTRL, even bring your Wahine, boy.

"You will be decimated, devastated and destroyed by the man, the myth, the Mana."

The undercard will see the home town debut for two Whanganui wrestlers who have trained with Thorpe at his River City Pro Wrestling school.

Michael Isaacs, aka 'The Cuz' Mikaere, will defend home town pride in a tag team match against the infamous 'Young Nats', led by David Gerbault, aka Sir Mr Burns.

Mr Burns is undefeated in Whanganui Warfare events, including successfully defending the IPW Heavyweight title against Mana at the inaugural show, where he incited the home fans with his pithy comments about the town.

Also having his first match for his home supporters is promising up-and-comer 'Skyflyer' Jamie O'Hagen, who will take on a real veteran of the New Zealand scene in David Tubb, aka 'Rufguts' Roddy Gunn.

Gunn has held multiple championships in different New Zealand promotions, but in his own in-character video, O'Hagen held no fears about the task.

"I remember, when they told me I'd never make it because of my size, because I'm just a Whanganui boy," he said.

"This Saturday, everything changes, I've wanted this since I was seven years old.

"My opponent, Rufguts, he's broken people in half, he's snapped people's bones.

"But Rufguts, I've dealt with people like you before, you are an exact representation of everyone who told me I can't do this.

"The Skyflyer, Jamie O'Hagen, is willing to crash and burn.

"But if I go out in a blaze of glory, Rufguts, you're coming with me."

In the another announced match, current IPW heavyweight champion Jamie Tagataese defends the title against Will Soanes, aka Will Stone.

IPW & Barber Town present Whanganui Warfare 2020 will be in the Eulogy Lounge at the Racecourse, with doors open at 6.30pm.

The front row has already sold out and further tickets are available from eventfinda or on the door.