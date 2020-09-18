[A_wac041379.JPG] Hazardous chemicals from your house or shed can be registered with Whanganui District Council for safe disposal. Photo / File Laurel Stowell laurel.stowell@whanganuichronicle.co.nz

A spring clean-out of hazardous household waste such as batteries and herbicides is possible for people registering their waste with Whanganui District Council.

November 7 will be the day that people can bring their registered waste to a collection point, for environmentally friendly disposal by the council.

Disposal will be on a "first come, first served" basis. Only registered waste will be accepted.

In each of the last two household hazardous waste collection days an impressive 1.3 tonnes of waste was collected, council waste adviser Stuart Hylton said.

The types of waste people can bring include antifreeze, brake fluid, solvents and chlorine. Other types, such as asbestos, e-waste, fertiliser, lightbulbs and gas cylinders will not be accepted.

To find out more and to register, go to Household Hazardous Waste Day on the council's website, and fill in an online form. You will then be contacted with a drop-off location and time between 9am and 1pm on November 7, a Saturday.

The disposal opportunity is financed by the council's Waste Minimisation Fund.

If your waste is not suitable for collection, you can find other ideas about what to do with it on the Resource Whanganui website. Potential resources are listed alphabetically, from aerosol can to zip, with ideas about what to do with them.

Sustainable Whanganui, the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre and Whanganui District Council all had a hand in creating the website.

"Just click on the letter, whether it's M for motor oil or P for paint, and you're taken straight to the correct piece of information for our area," Hylton said.