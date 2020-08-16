Library needs help

The Hakeke St Community Centre has asked Whanganui District Council for more financial help to keep the library hub there open. Otherwise it may have to close, Marie Butturini told the council's property and community services committee on Tuesday, August 11. A report with options on both the Hakeke St and Rangiora St library hubs will go to the council's September meeting.

Police car rammed

A 39-year-old man will appear in Whanganui District Court today on a charge of failing to stop after ramming a police car in Bulls. A police spokeswoman said a driver fled from police after they were called to a domestic harm incident about 1pm in Hunterville yesterday. The patrol car pursued and was rammed in Bulls on SH1. Criterion St was closed and traffic diverted off High St during the incident. A person was being treated for minor injuries at Whanganui Hospital.

Conservation changes

Most of the events planned for Conservation Week have been cancelled, due to Covid-19 uncertainty. Those that remain are Dr Roger Shand's talk in the Davis Lecture Theatre on August 18 and the dune planting at Castlecliff Beach on August 23.

Meet candidates The Fordell/Mangamahu branch of Rural Women NZ is holding a General Election Meet the Candidates public meeting on August 21 at Fordell Hall - Covid restrictions permitting. It starts at 7pm. Five candidates have said they will be there, and others have been invited. Admission is by a gold coin, and supper will be provided.

Correction

Voting on a decision about purchasing a Durie Hill section was incorrectly recorded in the August 5 Chronicle. It was Mayor Hamish McDouall, Jenny Duncan, James Barron, Josh Chandulal-Mackay and Graeme Young who voted against consulting on 3 Blyth St, with Rob Vinsen abstaining.

