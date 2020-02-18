News briefs

Brawl reported

Whanganui Police were called to reports of disorder in the Wharf St/Heads Rd/Mosston Rd area shortly before 4.30pm on Saturday. Callers said a group of people were fighting in the street, and some of them were said to be using bats as weapons. The number of people involved is unclear, a police spokeswoman said - some callers said six, others said 20. The group had dispersed when police arrived.

Properties available

In November the central Whanganui retail properties owned by investor CJ Efstratiou were for sale as a single unit. The unit failed to sell and JLL commercial real estate agent John Binning says the portfolio is still available, either as a whole, or broken into separate properties on their own titles.

Board to meet

The Whanganui District Health Board holds its first meeting of 2020 on Friday, February 21, in the boardroom at Whanganui Hospital. The board has a new chairman, Ken Whelan, a new deputy chair, Annette Main, and four new members – Josh Chandulal-Mackay, Materoa Mar, Soraya Peke-Mason and Talia Anderson-Town. The meeting starts at 9.30am and is open to the public.

Mardi Gras finalist

Ohakune's Mardi Gras, organised by Audiology Touring, is a finalist in the annual New Zealand Events Association (NZEA) New Zealand Event Awards. Mardi Gras, which involved about 8000 festival goers, is one of seven finalists in the best music or entertainment event 2019 category. The winners of the 18 event categories will be announced on May 11.

Quarry future eyed

Whanganui District Council and Horizons Regional Council are working on the feasibility of reopening the Waitahinga Quarry which is reached from Rangitatau East Rd, Whanganui District Council property general manager Leighton Toy says. Rock from the quarry could be used to repair Whanganui's North and South moles.