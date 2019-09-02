The drive to continue achieving more for Whanganui is behind Helen Craig's bid for re-election as a councillor.

Craig first won a Whanganui District Council seat in the 2013 election and successfully retained the position in 2016.

Alongside her councillor role, Craig is chairwoman of Town Centre Regeneration, and is on the property and community services committee.

"I've championed Whanganui to be the best it can be, spearheading Heritage Month, new murals, our entries into the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards," Craig said.

Advertisement

"I've successfully lobbied Government for heritage restoration support and am currently seeking museum and gallery operational funding, because it shouldn't all fall on our small ratepayer base."

The inaugural Whanganui Heritage Month began at the start of August with the Durie Hill Elevator and Tunnel centenary dinner and has continued with events throughout the month.

A shortage in housing is what Craig identifies as one of the biggest challenges for Whanganui, among other issues that need addressing.

"Our housing shortage needs government support and council has a vital role in co-ordinating our community efforts to find workable solutions," Craig said.

"We still need to grow jobs through strong businesses, encourage a vibrant town centre with more retailers and saving our heritage buildings.

"State Highway 4 Paraparas is in a shocking state and we can't afford to lose this vital link north for our farming community."

Craig backs the projects now going through the council and wants a third term at the council table to ensure their potential is reached.

"I support the proposed port redevelopment, the International Pilot Academy and the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment as they support tourism, job and education opportunities for our youth.

Advertisement

"These are exciting developments that will have a huge impact on Whanganui, subject to Provincial Growth Fund applications being successful."

Craig has a local sheep and beef farm and has business experience in Auckland and Singapore.