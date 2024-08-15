This photo of an old hunter's shack in Stratford, Taranaki, won commended at the New Zealand Amateur Photography Awards. Photo / Brad Mosen

This photo of an old hunter's shack in Stratford, Taranaki, won commended at the New Zealand Amateur Photography Awards. Photo / Brad Mosen

An old hunter’s shack in Taranaki and the Rātana church in Raetihi were the subjects of two award-winning photographs.

The photos, taken by Whanganui photographer Brad Mosen, won a highly commended and commended at the inaugural New Zealand Amateur Photography Awards. While the results were announced only last week, Brad said he entered the contest in June.

“This is the first national competition I’ve entered so it’s exciting to come away with awards for both of my entries.”

Unlike other competitions, entries for the New Zealand Amateur Photography Awards didn’t have to be taken in a certain timeframe.

“This appealed to me. Usually, you can only submit photos you took the year before. I selected two of my all-time favourite images and thought I’d see what other people thought.