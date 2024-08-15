Advertisement
Whanganui photographer’s images of Raetihi and Stratford win accolades

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Whanganui Midweek·
This photo of an old hunter's shack in Stratford, Taranaki, won commended at the New Zealand Amateur Photography Awards. Photo / Brad Mosen

An old hunter’s shack in Taranaki and the Rātana church in Raetihi were the subjects of two award-winning photographs.

The photos, taken by Whanganui photographer Brad Mosen, won a highly commended and commended at the inaugural New Zealand Amateur Photography Awards. While the results were announced only last week, Brad said he entered the contest in June.

“This is the first national competition I’ve entered so it’s exciting to come away with awards for both of my entries.”

Unlike other competitions, entries for the New Zealand Amateur Photography Awards didn’t have to be taken in a certain timeframe.

“This appealed to me. Usually, you can only submit photos you took the year before. I selected two of my all-time favourite images and thought I’d see what other people thought.

This photo of the Rātana church in Raetihi won highly commended in the New Zealand Amateur Photography Awards. Photo / Brad Mosen
“I’m really happy to receive an award for both of my images. I’ve entered the Whanganui Arts Review but never a national competition.”

The Stratford shack image, which received a commended, was taken during a trip with his wife, Keeley Eastwood.

“This was many years ago. We road-trip all around the place and I had seen the shack. I thought it’d make for a great photo.”

Mosen said his highly commended image of the Rātana church was taken during another road trip.

“It’s such an iconic building and a beautiful piece of Māori architecture that I managed to capture a few years ago.”

His love for photography was inspired by his granddad, he said.

“He used to work for Kodak so he’d bring home these amazing antique and collectors’ cameras. When I was in high school, I started in the darkroom. Developing your images was a lot different back in the day.”

Mosen exhibits his photography during joint exhibitions with Eastwood.

“She’s an amazing printmaker and painter. We’ve had exhibitions locally here in Whanganui but we’ve gone further afield to the Lysaght Watt Gallery in Hāwera and Fenton Street Art Collective in Stratford.”

He now plans to enter the next New Zealand Amateur Photography Awards.

“I want to challenge myself, see if I can do better. Photography has always been a hobby but it’s turned into a passion. I want to challenge myself and aim for a higher award.”

