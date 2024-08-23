Whanganui district church quiz

Where was the church referred to in this plaque, built in 1843?

Where was the church referred to in this plaque, built in 1843?

1. Lynley Fowler and Catherine Kennedy have collaborated to produce a book on the history of which Whanganui church?

2. Where is the oldest church on its original site in the Whanganui district?

3. Ministers Sokepeti Sina and Basulu Seniceva joined which Whanganui church in February?

4. At which Whanganui church was a Blue Plaque unveiled this month?

5. Where was Whanganui’s first church built in 1843?