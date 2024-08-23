Whanganui district church quiz

6. In what decade did the Putiki-based missioner the Rev Richard Taylor make the first of many river trips?
7. The foundations of the Catholic Church in Whanganui are attributed to two Marist priests from what country?
8. What is unusual about the steeple of St Mary’s Anglican Church at Upokongaro?
9. What was the original role of the building in which the Taihape Museum is now located?
10. Among the Maori mission outposts on the Whanganui River was a church at Parikino by what name?
Quiz Answers
1. The Westmere Presbyterian Church which celebrated 150 years this month.
2. St Mary’s Church, Upokongaro, built in 1877.
3. Trinity Methodist.
4. St Peter’s Church, Gonville.
5. The Anglican church was on Victoria Ave, opposite where Anderson’s Menswear is today.
6. 1840s (1843).
7. France — Frs Pezant and Lampila.
8. It is a three-sided steeple mounted on a four-sided base.
9. It was a Methodist Church.
10. St Madeline Sophie was built in 1925.
Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!