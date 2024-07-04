Whanganui district church quiz

6. The Catholic Church needs proof of how many miracles were attributed to Suzanne Aubert before she can be declared a saint.

7. Where do you find the Ad-Deen Mosque?

8. Who was the Anglican missionary sister given an MBE in 1955 for her work among the people of the Whanganui River?

9. What denomination is St Oswald’s Church in Westmere?

10. What did the Sisters of Compassion call their small boat on the Whanganui River at Jerusalem?

Quiz Answers

1. 81 Duncan St (All Saints Church building), 11.30 to 2pm on Wednesdays.

2. Gonville (Tawa St).

3. Tahupotiki Wiremu Ratana. A revised edition of Ratana: The Prophet, the book covers his life and includes new material.

4. The Catholic church of St Anne’s in Whanganui East.

5. The Salvation Army.

6. Two. One potential miracle has been rejected as it was deemed it could be explained by medical science.

7. At the Taihape Islamic Centre.

8. Elsie Smith, who went to Koriniti in 1933. She retired in 1954 and lived there until 1961 when she returned to her native England.

9. Anglican.

10. Joan of Arc.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!