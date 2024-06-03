Free health checks will be on offer at the event.

Men are being encouraged to get a free health check and try a hand - or boot - at winning some great prizes as part of Men’s Health Week.

Gumboot Funday is an event organised and hosted by Sport Whanganui, Ngā Tai o Te Awa and Rivercity Golf and will take place this Sunday, June 9 at Tawhero Golf Course.

It is open to all tāne, friends, and whānau, said Deb Byers, Sport Whanganui active wellbeing manager.

Gumboot Funday is a fantastic opportunity for men to take proactive steps towards their health in a non-judgmental, relaxed, and social environment, she said.

“Sport Whanganui will be offering free ‘WOF’ health checks which includes blood pressure, oxygen levels, resting heart rate, height, and weight.

“Keeping a healthy body and mind means getting regular health checks each year. We understand there can be barriers to accessing regular healthcare, so we are offering men the opportunity to have a free health check in a relaxed, easily accessible environment.”

Men and their whānau will also be able to boost their health knowledge at Gumboot Funday, with stalls from Te Whatu Ora, Regional Health Network, and Stop Smoking Service. The team from U.G.C - UnderGround Cutz - will also be there offering fresh cuts.

Activities include a gumboot toss and three-hole gumboot golf. Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui, Ngā Tai o Te Awa, and Sport Whanganui have donated prizes and there will be free kai for the whānau.

The event takes place the day before the start of Men’s Health Week, which runs between June 10 and 16. The week is dedicated to encouraging men to get right on top of their biggest and most important asset – their health, starting with the small steps that can enable them to turn their health issues around.

Eight Kiwi families every day lose a loved partner, father or tupuna to a preventable illness. Almost one Kiwi man in four will die before they reach retirement age. The week encourages people to take action to change those numbers by making small changes to the things they eat, drink or do.

The Details

What: Gumboot Funday

When: Sunday, June 9. 10am-2pm

Where: Tawhero Golf Course.

More info: Visit menshealthweek.co.nz to take the ‘What’s Your Score’ test.



