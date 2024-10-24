‘Our Stories’ exhibition reflects Whanganui’s contribution to life, culture and arts

The "Our Stories" exhibition at the Whanganui War Memorial Hall runs until October 28.

A significant milestone in history – 100 years since Whanganui was declared a city - was summarised with the “Our Stories” exhibition from October 19 to 28, at the Whanganui War Memorial Hall.

Whanganui was granted city status in 1924, making it the first new city in New Zealand in 50 years.

Mayor Andrew Tripe says this paved the way for other regional centres to follow.

“For those living in Whanganui and for visitors, our uniqueness and identity is reflected in the awa, our arts and creativity, and our heritage buildings,” Tripe said.