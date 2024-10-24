Advertisement
Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek

‘Our Stories’ exhibition reflects Whanganui’s contribution to life, culture and arts

Steve Carle
By
Editor - Whanganui Midweek·Whanganui Midweek·
2 mins to read
The "Our Stories" exhibition at the Whanganui War Memorial Hall runs until October 28.

A significant milestone in history – 100 years since Whanganui was declared a city - was summarised with the “Our Stories” exhibition from October 19 to 28, at the Whanganui War Memorial Hall.

Whanganui was granted city status in 1924, making it the first new city in New Zealand in 50 years.

Mayor Andrew Tripe says this paved the way for other regional centres to follow.

“For those living in Whanganui and for visitors, our uniqueness and identity is reflected in the awa, our arts and creativity, and our heritage buildings,” Tripe said.

Cone artwork at the Whanganui Memorial Centre by Matt Pine, a senior Māori sculptor of regional and national significance. The piece channels the light onto the book of remembrance.
“Our War Memorial Centre is listed in the top 1000 modernist buildings in the world. Looking up and around when strolling down the avenue, we are surrounded by beautiful heritage buildings,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Helen Craig says the “Our Stories” exhibition is not to be missed: “A collection of stories from Whanganui’s past and present, from the triumphs of sports stars and the melodies of musicians to the impactful endeavours of community organisations and the captivating narratives of individuals,” she said.

A comprehensive display includes Ross Pople, currently principal conductor of the London Festival Orchestra, who was educated at Wanganui Technical College. Dame Gilian Weir, one of the world’s foremost organists, had her schooling in Whanganui at Queen’s Park School, Whanganui Intermediate and Whanganui Girls College. Virginia Zeani, a world-famous soprano, was the first international tutor at the New Zealand Opera School, in 1994, in Whanganui, teaching there for seven years.

More displays showed Amdram’s 150 years, plans of the Royal Whanganui Opera House, Whanganui Sports Hall of Fame, Cooks Gardens, Whanganui War Memorial Centre, Sarjeant Gallery, Durie Hill Elevator and Tunnel, history of transport in Whanganui, waka, ships and riverboats, horse and carriage, public transport, air transport, Whanganui Collegiate School, Whanganui Airport, Eastown Railway Workshops, historical Whanganui rate records database, Whanganui Harbour, Durie Hill Garden Suburb, Whanganui District Council archives, swimming, Castlecliff Surf Club, the Peace Through Unity Charitable Trust, Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust, the Braeburn Hotel, Wanganui Road Rodders, Aotearoa Chinese Culture Club and Taupo Quay Street Drags.

