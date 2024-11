This exciting Christmas edition promises to be an evening of discovery and creativity offering something for the whole family.

Event Highlights:

20-plus artisan and artistic vendors: Explore a curated mix of designer crafts, unique art pieces, and one-of-a-kind creations from Whanganui and Manawatu’s talented makers.

Live music and entertainment: Enjoy live music by DJ Yasmin Dupont throughout the evening; the perfect soundtrack to the market’s vibrant atmosphere.

Food and beverage delights: Savour delicious food and drinks from favourites, including Joa’s Wines, LADS Brewery, and Flame ‘n’ Flavour, all set in the event’s urban courtyard underneath a large street-art mural.

Connection and discovery: Meet and engage with local creatives and innovators and learn about their creative processes.

Indoor and outdoor event spaces: The event will span both this newly renovated heritage building and the outdoor courtyard, ensuring plenty of room to browse, socialise, and enjoy the vibes – no matter the weather.

Emilie Geant.

In addition to the market stalls, visitors will have the opportunity to browse the Aotearoa Art Supplies store and explore Space Studio & Gallery’s working artist studios located upstairs.

The 2024 Christmas Edition Make & Marvel Night Market is a must-visit event for anyone looking to discover the best of local creativity, enjoy a lively evening out, and kick off the holiday season in style.

Whether you’re shopping for unique gifts or simply soaking in the festive atmosphere, there’s something for everyone at this free event.

Mark your calendars and join us for an evening full of creativity, community, and celebration.

For more information, visit our website at: www.spacestudiogallery.co.nz/events

Event Details:

Saturday, December 7, 5:30pm – 8:30pm. Location: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 Saint Hill Street (Wheelchair Accessibility - market is wheelchair accessible; the courtyard and studios are not. Cost: Free. Vendors: Food and beverage: Flame ‘n’ Flavour, Joa’s Wines, LADS Brewery. Artistic and artisan stallholders: Psychemmy Art (Manawatu) Rosalind’s Glass Art, Korimako Design, Jill’s Complements, Opal Downes, Michael’s Woodcraft, Robert Walker Photography, M&M Collab (Mayumi Sherburn / Maggie Dawson), The Glass Factory, Evelyn & Moose, Emilie Geant Artwork (Manawatu), Kate Sione Print … and many more.