Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe; Nicola Williams, Te Whare O Rehua Sarjeant Gallery Trust chairman; Paul Goldsmith MP Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage; Ruapehu mayor Weston Kirton, MP Carl Bates; Andrew Clifford, Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery director and deputy mayor Helen Craig at the opening ceremony.

Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery reopened its doors after 10 years on Saturday, November 9. Paul Goldsmith MP, Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, called it the “Jewel in the Crown” in his speech.

A large crowd assembled to watch the Ratana Brass Band lead in the dignitaries and witness the historic occasion with entertainment provided after the opening ceremony.

John Maihi MNZM kaumatua speaking.

“The Sarjeant Gallery opened its doors for the first time 38,416 days ago with Henry Sarjeant proclaiming “Our responsibilities are beyond our lifetimes and those of our children’s children,” said Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe at the opening ceremony of Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery.

“The concept of legacy is implied in this message and it is wonderful to have with us today the whānau of Tā Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa whose legacy is also now further stamped into perpetuity.