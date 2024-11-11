Advertisement
‘Jewel in the Crown’ Sarjeant Gallery reopening historic occasion

Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe; Nicola Williams, Te Whare O Rehua Sarjeant Gallery Trust chairman; Paul Goldsmith MP Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage; Ruapehu mayor Weston Kirton, MP Carl Bates; Andrew Clifford, Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery director and deputy mayor Helen Craig at the opening ceremony.

Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery reopened its doors after 10 years on Saturday, November 9. Paul Goldsmith MP, Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, called it the “Jewel in the Crown” in his speech.

A large crowd assembled to watch the Ratana Brass Band lead in the dignitaries and witness the historic occasion with entertainment provided after the opening ceremony.

John Maihi MNZM kaumatua speaking.
“The Sarjeant Gallery opened its doors for the first time 38,416 days ago with Henry Sarjeant proclaiming “Our responsibilities are beyond our lifetimes and those of our children’s children,” said Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe at the opening ceremony of Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery.

“The concept of legacy is implied in this message and it is wonderful to have with us today the whānau of Tā Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa whose legacy is also now further stamped into perpetuity.

The large crowd gathered for the opening of the Sarjeant Gallery doors was spinkled with international visitors.
“Inside the gallery, you will see, as part of the opening exhibition, a celebration of our children, our tamariki in all their diverse self-portrait glory in the collective work Kei Kōnei Au - I Am Here - because ultimately this is for these children the next generation who will inspire the future.

“Today we also open the doors wide to the world. It is a day that reflects our maturity and right to stand up as a global citizen by taking Whanganui to the world and bringing the world to Whanganui.

Rakeipoho Taiaroa, whose father's name is used for the new wing at the Sarjeant Gallery - Pātaka o Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa.
“Our gallery will become a focal point for many visitors to our city and our wider region, connecting Whanganui nationally and globally. I would like to warmly welcome our guests from the USA, Europe, Asia and Australia including sister city delegations from Toowoomba, Australia and Nagazumi, Japan.’

“When you venture inside the gallery you will see views of Ruapehu and the awa that connect us from the mountain to the sea.

‘On that note, I would like to acknowledge Vicki Soanes, the Secretary-General for the UNESCO National Commission who is here today representing Unesco,” he said.

The new bridge showcases a carved waka which connects the old building with the new one.
Some of the exhibits in the new wing at the Sarjeant Gallery.
The Wrestlers have been moved from the centre of the dome in the classical building at the Sarjeant Gallery.
Visitors enjoying the new space at the Sarjeant Gallery.
