The Wanganui Centre held its annual Handy Dog Trial at Papahaua Station on the Matahiwi track off the Parapara Rd on September 21 and 22.
Despite the very extremes of spring weather over the two days, the event was well attended with 75 runs in the Handy Dog and 60 dogs participated in the showring heading trial which is a separate competition each day and is run in conjunction with the main event.
Two judges, Steve Ponsonby from Moawhango and Aaron Ryan from Mangamahu, had their first introduction into judging showring heading trials! Both men are very competent Huntaway Judges.
Rod Walker from the King Country judged the Handy Dog trial, which again saw Whanganui huntaway men dominate. Ruth Coleman from the King Country was the only female to make the final, unfortunately, she drew one rogue sheep that played havoc with her run.
Following his win last year with Sally,’ Craig Johns made it back-to-back wins with Clay taking the top spot this year. Craig also placed 5th with Colt, Hamish McKay who is head shepherd for Bruce Parkinson on Tanupara Station was second with Busy and 4th with Ben. Jamie Shrubsall, winner of the event in 2020 with Stag, placed 3rd this year with Bess.
The maiden section was won by Lennox Shanks with Maude. Shanks shepherds at Te Paenga Station, at Atihau block on the Parapara. Maz Wisnewski who also shepherds at Tanupara was second with Donk.
A real wealth of young talent is coming through in the Wanganui Centre.
Merv Williams with Foil and Kathryn Oliver and Cloud played musical chairs both being first and second on both days. They both kept the heading course ticking over smoothly.
Craig Johns, Hamish McKay and Lennox Shanks (maiden) will go through to the North Island Championships at Taupō early in the new year.
Secretary Bella Cornthwaite did a wonderful job over the two days and Fiona McLean, a lady of many talents, organised the catering, Fiona is a shepherd at Ohorea and also competed in the Handy Dog trial.