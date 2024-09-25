Rod Walker from the King Country judged the Handy Dog trial, which again saw Whanganui huntaway men dominate. Ruth Coleman from the King Country was the only female to make the final, unfortunately, she drew one rogue sheep that played havoc with her run.

Finalists: Rex Morris, Hamish McKay, Bruce Parkinson, Ruth Coleman, Jamie Shrubsall, Craig Johns and judge - Rod Walker.

Following his win last year with Sally,’ Craig Johns made it back-to-back wins with Clay taking the top spot this year. Craig also placed 5th with Colt, Hamish McKay who is head shepherd for Bruce Parkinson on Tanupara Station was second with Busy and 4th with Ben. Jamie Shrubsall, winner of the event in 2020 with Stag, placed 3rd this year with Bess.

Winners Craig Johns and Clay.

The maiden section was won by Lennox Shanks with Maude. Shanks shepherds at Te Paenga Station, at Atihau block on the Parapara. Maz Wisnewski who also shepherds at Tanupara was second with Donk.

Hamish Mckay with Busy.

A real wealth of young talent is coming through in the Wanganui Centre.

Merv Williams with Foil and Kathryn Oliver and Cloud played musical chairs both being first and second on both days. They both kept the heading course ticking over smoothly.

Lennox Shanks and Maude, winners of the maiden section.

Craig Johns, Hamish McKay and Lennox Shanks (maiden) will go through to the North Island Championships at Taupō early in the new year.

Secretary Bella Cornthwaite did a wonderful job over the two days and Fiona McLean, a lady of many talents, organised the catering, Fiona is a shepherd at Ohorea and also competed in the Handy Dog trial.

Results

Open: Craig Johns- Clay 98; 2nd Hamish McKay – Busy 96; 3rd Jamie Shrubsall - Bess 94.5; 4th Hamish Mckay -Ben 94; 5th Craig Johns – Colt 93.

Friday’s Heads: Open: 1 K Oliver - Cloud 98; 2 M Williams- Foil 96; 3 B Parkinson- Chum 95.5.

Saturday’s Heads: 1 M Williams Foil 98.5; 2 K Oliver Cloud 97.5 ; 3 C Journeaux Wal 96.

Tanupara Station won the Station Challenge.