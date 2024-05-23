Carla Donson: "Events like these serve as vital platforms for empowerment and unity".

OPINION

Winter Wonderfest Expressions of Interest Now Open: Connect, Empower, Inspire

As the golden glow of autumn sets in, a warm and empowering event is set to take centre stage in our community again this winter.

Embracing the spirit of connection, empowerment, and inspiration, the ninth annual Winter Wonderfest is in its planning stages with expressions of interest now open.

In a world where women continue to strive for equality and recognition, events like these serve as vital platforms for empowerment and unity.

The festival’s theme - “Connect, Empower, Inspire” - encapsulates the essence of what it means to celebrate womanhood in all its diverse forms.

The Winter Wonderfest also celebrates community partnerships, the foundation built from the significant success of our summer festival, La Fiesta!

The connection lies at the heart of these festivals. A chance for women from all walks of life to come together, share their stories, and forge new bonds of friendship and support.

In a society that is all too often marked by division – especially with the current global conflicts in play and the challenges of climate change and the cost of living - fostering connections among women is crucial for building a stronger, more cohesive community.

Empowerment is another key pillar of the Winter Wonderfest, along with everything else the Women’s Network strives to deliver.

Previous festivals have offered activities, workshops, and panel discussions that provide attendees with valuable tools and insights to help them navigate the challenges they face in both their personal and professional lives.

From leadership development to self-care strategies, the festival aims to equip women with the confidence and skills they need to thrive.

But perhaps most importantly, the Winter Wonderfest is a source of inspiration.

It’s a reminder that no matter what obstacles we encounter, we are capable of achieving greatness. Through the stories of trailblazing women who have overcome adversity and made a difference in their communities, attendees will be inspired to reach for their dreams and effect positive change in the world around them.

Beyond its educational and motivational aspects, the festival also offers a vibrant celebration of women’s creativity and talent.

From art exhibitions to musical performances, attendees will have the opportunity to revel in the diverse expressions and exploration of women’s identity.

By coming together to celebrate the achievements and potential of women, we not only uplift ourselves but also pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable future for all.

The Winter Wonderfest is set to run from August 3-17, with a festival launch event at Space Studio and Gallery scheduled for July 31. If you would like to partner with the festival by running an activity or event, know someone who does, or simply have a great idea, get in touch by May 31. For an expression of interest form, email: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com

In the meantime, mark your calendars and get ready to join some winter fun.

Together, let’s connect, empower, and inspire each other to reach new heights and transform lives and communities, one person at a time.



