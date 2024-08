Which is Whanganui’s top netball team for 2024?

Which is Whanganui’s top netball team for 2024?

1. Who is the principal sponsor for the NZ Masters Games in Whanganui next year?

2. Who scored 22 points when Whanganui beat Poverty Bay 47-36 in Heartland rugby this season?

3. Name the Whanganui man who has won the Australian Masters Boxing Golden Gloves heavyweight championship in the 50-55 age group.

4. Whanganui has a strong representation in what sport at the upcoming World Skate Games in Italy?

5. Former Whanganui prop Hadlee Hay-Horton is playing for which team in the NPC this season?