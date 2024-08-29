Feral animals are costing farmers a fortune - survey

“That is a huge cost for rural communities to be carrying at a time when many farming families are already struggling to turn a profit,” McIntyre says.

“It’s also a very conservative estimate and doesn’t include things such as the cost of restoring damaged pasture, fixing broken fences or the loss of trees.”

Federated Farmers pest management spokesman Richard McIntyre.

McIntyre says goat, pig and deer populations are booming in most parts of the country, but things are particularly bad on farms bordering Department of Conservation (DoC) land.

“DoC are widely regarded by farmers as the neighbour you really don’t want to have because they don’t fulfil their obligations on controlling wild animals and weeds.” .

“Farmers are spending huge sums of money trying to get wild animal populations under control, but until we see more investment on public land, nothing is going to change.

“Unfortunately, DoC is spending just $13m a year managing large browsing animals like goats, pigs and deer.

“This simply isn’t addressing the problem, with DoC monitoring showing deer and goat prevalence increasing 64% in just the last 10 years.

“DoC’s efforts are just a drop in the bucket. The annual cost to farming families is more than 15 times the Government spend.

“Farmers could spend all the money in the world on pest control, but if we don’t see similar efforts on public land, we’re never going to make a dent in these populations.

“Hordes of wild animals will simply keep walking out of the bush, where they’re breeding like rabbits and destroying forest understories, and on to our farms.”

National parks comprise about one-third of New Zealand, but a quarter of the country’s indigenous biodiversity is located on farmland.

“If the Government continues to under-invest in pest control, we’re all going to pay the price of declining biodiversity, lost production and reduced exports,” McIntyre said.

“We need to get on top of this problem now. If we allow these animals to keep breeding, their populations, and the cost to control them, will only continue to grow.

“We appreciate the Government is under huge financial pressures, but this isn’t something New Zealand can afford to scrimp and save on.”

McIntyre says it isn’t necessarily about the Government having to spend more money; it could simply be a case of reprioritising existing spending to deliver better outcomes.

“DoC should be performing exceptionally well given their budget has increased from $402m in 2017 to $710m in the last financial year.

“Perhaps they should be spending more of that money on hunters and trappers on the ground controlling pests, and less on back-office staff and expensive Environment Court lawyers.”

The Federated Farmers survey found just one-half of farmers reported pest populations expanding in the past five years, and 28% said numbers are “significantly higher”.

More than 30% of those surveyed said their shooting, trapping and poisoning efforts are making no inroads into reducing feral pest numbers.

“Farmers just don’t have the resources to keep rabbits, deer, wallabies, Canadian geese, feral cats and all the other pest populations at sustainable levels,” McIntyre said.

“Recreational hunters are doing a great job of supporting farmers, but things are now nearing crisis point and will only continue to get worse.

“It’s time for a serious intervention.”

The full results of the Federated Farmers’ pest survey can be found here: National Pests Survey (fedfarm.org.nz)

The Department of Conservation says that currently, it only controls these threats on a small fraction of conservation land and is losing the battle. DoC delivers 1080-based predator control on around 7.5% of public conservation land annually. Changing this will require several things to happen, including:

■ prioritisation to protect the most important values and ensure a cost-effective approach; there needs to be a considered balance between work to suppress predators, wild animals, weeds and aquatic pests to protect ecosystems and species, versus a focus on the elimination of key pests where this is feasible and can be maintained

■ expanding landscape-scale predator control with tools already in use and turning the tables by using additional tools such as genetic technologies and automation that can increase reach

■ enlisting third-party resources and capability through partnerships and new funding sources to increase capacity.

The department manages populations of deer, goats, pigs, Tahr and chamois in priority conservation areas. Funding received for 2023/24 was $12.830m from Vote Conservation departmental output expense funding.

Monitoring shows that ungulates (e.g. deer and goats) now occupy 82% of sites on public conservation land, an increase from 64% in 2013.

Increases have been more pronounced in the North Island than in the South Island. A key reason for this is a reduction in commercial helicopter recovery of wild animals due to a reduction in demand for venison from international markets.