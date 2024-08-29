Feral animals are costing farmers a fortune - survey

The Department of Conservation says that currently, it only controls these threats on a small fraction of conservation land and is losing the battle. DoC delivers 1080-based predator control on around 7.5% of public conservation land annually. Changing this will require several things to happen, including:
■ prioritisation to protect the most important values and ensure a cost-effective approach; there needs to be a considered balance between work to suppress predators, wild animals, weeds and aquatic pests to protect ecosystems and species, versus a focus on the elimination of key pests where this is feasible and can be maintained
■ expanding landscape-scale predator control with tools already in use and turning the tables by using additional tools such as genetic technologies and automation that can increase reach
■ enlisting third-party resources and capability through partnerships and new funding sources to increase capacity.
The department manages populations of deer, goats, pigs, Tahr and chamois in priority conservation areas. Funding received for 2023/24 was $12.830m from Vote Conservation departmental output expense funding.
Monitoring shows that ungulates (e.g. deer and goats) now occupy 82% of sites on public conservation land, an increase from 64% in 2013.
Increases have been more pronounced in the North Island than in the South Island. A key reason for this is a reduction in commercial helicopter recovery of wild animals due to a reduction in demand for venison from international markets.