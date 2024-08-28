Kevin Clark and Fran Barton are back in town.

Kevin Clark and Fran Barton are back in town. This year they will present another extraordinary performance, this time on the intimate stage of Porridge Watson.

In Kevin’s words, “The concert will be a jazzical potpourri of music” from Kevin and Fran’s musical partnership of more than 50 years (and counting).

It will include a wide range of entertaining and accessible jazz styles - from standards to non-standards, quirky, ‘fringe’ jazz to Latinesque, New Orleans style, boogie-woogie, originals and the ‘unserious’. From Swing to Sting.

Pianist, trumpet player, arranger, composer, past tutor and external moderator at the University School of Music Kevin Clark has played in many genres, jazz styles and settings over the years.

Awards include two Tuis for Best Jazz Album of the Year, a finalist once, making him one of the very few who have won the award more than once. Another award in 2012 was for the Best Original Score for a Stage Show from the Wellington Theatre Federation.