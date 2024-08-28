Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek

Jazzical potpourri at Whanganui’s Porridge Watson

By Ken Chernoff
Whanganui Midweek·
2 mins to read
Kevin Clark and Fran Barton are back in town.

Kevin Clark and Fran Barton are back in town.

Kevin Clark and Fran Barton are back in town. This year they will present another extraordinary performance, this time on the intimate stage of Porridge Watson.

In Kevin’s words, “The concert will be a jazzical potpourri of music” from Kevin and Fran’s musical partnership of more than 50 years (and counting).

It will include a wide range of entertaining and accessible jazz styles - from standards to non-standards, quirky, ‘fringe’ jazz to Latinesque, New Orleans style, boogie-woogie, originals and the ‘unserious’. From Swing to Sting.

Pianist, trumpet player, arranger, composer, past tutor and external moderator at the University School of Music Kevin Clark has played in many genres, jazz styles and settings over the years.

Awards include two Tuis for Best Jazz Album of the Year, a finalist once, making him one of the very few who have won the award more than once. Another award in 2012 was for the Best Original Score for a Stage Show from the Wellington Theatre Federation.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fran had a hit in 1970 with the single Pretty World, and then teamed up with Kevin in 1971 at the Beefeaters Arms in Wellington and they have been performing together ever since.

They then became involved with TV and radio work for many years. Fran will be remembered by many for her captivating performances on the Brian Edwards live-to-air TV shows in the 70s.

Their 1975 debut album On Saturday is now a vinyl collector’s item. Back in the 80s, they performed challenging vocalese jazz at jazz festivals, the TV Jazz Scene series, and concert venues.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In recent years they have ‘mellowed out’ and are enjoying the lighter side of jazz, entertaining enthusiastic audiences with their wide variety of jazz styles. They are recording another album of originals next month.

There is a lot of Kiwi jazz history there. Come and hear this unstoppable duo run the changes.

■ Details: Sunday, September 8, 6.30pm at Porridge Watson, 30 Drews Ave. General admission is $20, jazz club members $15.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Midweek

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek