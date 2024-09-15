Blinkhorne and Carroll Winter Series trophy winners.

Another successful Blinkhorne and Carroll Winter Series of five May-September 6km out and back races was completed on Sunday, September 8, in good spring weather and excellent river conditions.
Whanganui Provincial coach Axel Dickinson used the event to bring a few Whanganui Provincial rowers together, including Aramoho-Whanganui Rowing Club (AWRC) member Messina Su’a, a member of the New Zealand Under 21 Team this year.
Our Provincial Team of mainly under 20 school rowers will be competing against the five other North Island Provincial Teams at Lake Karapiro on September 28-29 for the Graeme Moran Trophy.
We took the opportunity to name the team and present them with T-shirts at the Winter Series prizegiving; Jake Newton, William Herd, Nicky Maxim, Eli Kuehne, Bryn Morgan, Robyn Van Dijk, Bea Douglas, Lauren Davies (all AWRC), Clayton Potts, Madison Neale and Jesse Pulford (Clifton Rowing Club) and Ben Poulton, Tyler Weyburne, Olive Strahan, Franca and Ottalie Morah, Hunter Rowlands and Eva Can der Zowe (WCS), Axel Dickinson (coach) and Dan McSweeney (manager.)