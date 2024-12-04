Kate Sellar and Wouna le Roux. Photo/Gerry le Roux
UCOL is proud to celebrate lecturer Kate Sellar, and recent graduate Wouna le Roux, being selected to exhibit their works in the highly regarded Time exhibition organised by the Surface Design Association (SDA).
“This regional juried exhibition showcases exceptional talent from SDA members across Australia and New Zealand, with each piece exploring the concept of time through innovative and thought-provoking textile and surface design works.”
Kate Sellar’s artwork was originally based on an abstract drawing of colour, which she then printed on to the canvas to machine embroider, using a technique called “free motion machine stitching”. “Essentially the whole piece is made up of tiny zig-zag stitching”.
“Drawing inspiration from the ever-changing landscape this artwork captures the essence of nature’s constant evolution through colour and texture.
“My work seeks to reflect the passage of time as evidenced in the subtle shifts in hues, the intricate patterns of growth and decay and seasonal transformations – time markers that shape and influence each piece.
“The creation process itself is a reflection of time. Crafted on a domestic sewing machine, each piece involves meticulous drawing with thread, a method that requires patience and dedication.
“This slow and deliberate process is a meditation on time, mirroring nature’s changes and serving as a chronicle of its temporal flow,” says Sellar.
Wouna le Roux says her inspiration came from a news article she read a few years ago which stated the average New Zealander throws away 44kg of textiles each year.
Her final artwork, made of textiles, weighs approximately 44kg to reflect this and the sense of running out of time to solve our climate crisis.
“My work explores transformation in textile art-making, focusing on themes of loss, change, and reintegration,” says le Roux. “This in-between phase of transitioning embodies uncertainty and ambiguity, often represented in the work of artists confronting boundary-crossing experiences.
“Using second-hand and discarded textiles, I transform these materials into art, giving them a new lease of life. The ritualistic process of stitching, binding and wrapping reflects cycles of healing and reinvention.”