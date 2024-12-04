Kate Sellar and Wouna le Roux. Photo/Gerry le Roux

UCOL is proud to celebrate lecturer Kate Sellar, and recent graduate Wouna le Roux, being selected to exhibit their works in the highly regarded Time exhibition organised by the Surface Design Association (SDA).

Kate Sellar is a creative lecturer at UCOL Whanganui, while Wouna le Roux has recently graduated with a Master of Design from UCOL Whanganui.



“The exhibition, being held at ‘From out of the blue gallery’ in Ōpunakē received a small grant from SDA to run the event. The gallery has also taken an interest in hosting further exhibitions from SDA artists,” explains Sellar.



“This regional juried exhibition showcases exceptional talent from SDA members across Australia and New Zealand, with each piece exploring the concept of time through innovative and thought-provoking textile and surface design works.”



“Both Wouna and I had pieces that we had been working on that aligned with the brief so we were thrilled to enter and be selected by the independent juror - renowned artist and academic, Dr Carole Shepheard, ONZM.”