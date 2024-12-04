Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek

Artworks by UCOL staff and alumni chosen for Surface Design Association Exhibition

Whanganui Midweek
3 mins to read
Kate Sellar and Wouna le Roux. Photo/Gerry le Roux

Kate Sellar and Wouna le Roux. Photo/Gerry le Roux

UCOL is proud to celebrate lecturer Kate Sellar, and recent graduate Wouna le Roux, being selected to exhibit their works in the highly regarded Time exhibition organised by the Surface Design Association (SDA).

Kate Sellar is a creative lecturer at UCOL Whanganui, while Wouna le Roux has recently graduated with a Master of Design from UCOL Whanganui.


“The exhibition, being held at ‘From out of the blue gallery’ in Ōpunakē received a small grant from SDA to run the event. The gallery has also taken an interest in hosting further exhibitions from SDA artists,” explains Sellar.


“This regional juried exhibition showcases exceptional talent from SDA members across Australia and New Zealand, with each piece exploring the concept of time through innovative and thought-provoking textile and surface design works.”


“Both Wouna and I had pieces that we had been working on that aligned with the brief so we were thrilled to enter and be selected by the independent juror - renowned artist and academic, Dr Carole Shepheard, ONZM.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Kate Sellar’s art "Time Markers." Photo/Kate Sellar
Kate Sellar’s art "Time Markers." Photo/Kate Sellar

Kate Sellar’s artwork was originally based on an abstract drawing of colour, which she then printed on to the canvas to machine embroider, using a technique called “free motion machine stitching”. “Essentially the whole piece is made up of tiny zig-zag stitching”.


“Drawing inspiration from the ever-changing landscape this artwork captures the essence of nature’s constant evolution through colour and texture.

“My work seeks to reflect the passage of time as evidenced in the subtle shifts in hues, the intricate patterns of growth and decay and seasonal transformations – time markers that shape and influence each piece.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


“The creation process itself is a reflection of time. Crafted on a domestic sewing machine, each piece involves meticulous drawing with thread, a method that requires patience and dedication.

“This slow and deliberate process is a meditation on time, mirroring nature’s changes and serving as a chronicle of its temporal flow,” says Sellar.

Wouna le Roux’s art "Borrowed Time". Photo/Gerry le Roux
Wouna le Roux’s art "Borrowed Time". Photo/Gerry le Roux


Wouna le Roux says her inspiration came from a news article she read a few years ago which stated the average New Zealander throws away 44kg of textiles each year.

Her final artwork, made of textiles, weighs approximately 44kg to reflect this and the sense of running out of time to solve our climate crisis.


“My work explores transformation in textile art-making, focusing on themes of loss, change, and reintegration,” says le Roux. “This in-between phase of transitioning embodies uncertainty and ambiguity, often represented in the work of artists confronting boundary-crossing experiences.

“Using second-hand and discarded textiles, I transform these materials into art, giving them a new lease of life. The ritualistic process of stitching, binding and wrapping reflects cycles of healing and reinvention.”


Time will be on display at ‘from out of the blue studio gallery’, 18 Halse Place, Ōpunakē, until December 30. If you are visiting the Taranaki region during the break don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the achievements of this talented pair of UCOL creatives!

Save

Latest from Whanganui Midweek

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek