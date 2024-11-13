The club hopes its recent success will draw more numbers to the sport. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

The newly crowned Club of the Year saw its membership levels drop during the Covid pandemic, pushing it to restore both its reputation and community.

Since the height of Covid, the club has dusted off the cobwebs and proven itself on both the regional and national levels.

“The numbers are definitely back up – they’re still not where they were before Covid, but in the last year we have noticed an increase,” club administrator Jodie Arnott said.

The increase in curiosity had resulted in A-Grade players having to book in advance for courts to practice on in fear of someone else occupying the same space.

“Previously, they would just rock up, but now there is just no guarantee you’ll get on,” Weterman said.

The pair put the national recognition of squash down to the success on the world stage – particularly from Paul Coll and Joelle King, who are set to compete in the 2028 Olympics as the first New Zealand squash representatives.

Despite applying four times in a row, the sport was shunned by the Olympic Committee but will finally have a chance to attract more viewers and participants globally in 2028.

For Arnott and Weterman, their goal for the club, as well as the region, was to continue to increase interest.

“It’s such a cool sport and community and [is] super-underrated. The more numbers we have, the more volunteers and momentum we’ll have.

“We need competitiveness and consistency across all levels but, above all, we want people to want to be a part of the community,” Arnott said.

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.