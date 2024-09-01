Whanganui skipper Kim Hunt scored two tries, a Vixens clearing kick holding up in the wind let first five Te Rina Mohi dot down, while outside backs Kesa Siganisucu and Elise Fannin made the score sheet again.

Two bonus points kept Whanganui at the top of the table, while the Vixens’ maximum points meant the defending champions the King Country Trailblazers are locked out of the title game despite a 62-20 hammering of the winless Wairarapa Bush.

Whanganui coach Junior Nepia knew the little things had been off early on, which left his team playing catch-up and brought the Vixens’ strong supporter contingent into play - as their travelling girls’ representative teams and families came to watch.

“But [we’re] still massively happy in terms of being able to get that close to them, but they came amping and ready to go and we just didn’t match the energy from the jump,” said Nepia.

Putting bodies on the line to save their title hopes, the Vixens paid a price with three players helped off injured, whereas Whanganui came through relatively unscathed for the final.

“Even more so, we get numbers back- that will really help beef our pack up,” said Nepia.

“We were a few big bodies down, but still it’s awesome for Thames Valley to come all the way down here, play at Cooks in front of a home crowd - but they definitely brought a crowd with them.”

Playing the Vixens again at Masterton’s Memorial Park is likely to be a different kind of fixture on the unique artificial turf.

“Tactics will change, the speed of the game will change,” said Nepia.

“Taking that into consideration, whether we go quicker pack, mobile - that will be the chat coming into Tuesday.”

Thames Valley 30 (H Collier, N Forsythe, M Thomas, J Hansen tries; R Wirihana 2 pen, 2 con) bt Whanganui 27 (K Hunt 2, T Mohi, K Siganisucu, E Fannin tries; A Ireton con). HT: 17-10.

Happenings

GIRLS’ RUGBY: The Longrun Spouting Whanganui Girls representative teams kicked off their campaigns with a double-header against the Thames Valley sides at the City College grounds on Saturday. The Whanganui Under-16s were victorious 12-5, with all points scored in the first half, while the Under-18s lost 25-15 after a 10-10 deadlock at halftime. The Whanganui teams will now play a double-header against Taranaki Under-16-18s at Waverley’s Dallison Park this Saturday.

HURRICANES: The Heartland Hurricanes Under-20s, with their contingent of Whanganui players and support staff, were beaten 31-0 by Manawatū Under-19s in Palmerston North on Saturday. The Hurricanes’ last Central Regions Shield match will be against Wellington U-19 in the capital this Saturday.