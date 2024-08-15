“Outside of that, we just really want to do well, feel we’ve trained well enough, and our connections are coming along.”

Wairarapa played against Manawatū Wahine Development last weekend, being beaten by a similar margin as Whanganui were three weeks ago.

The last time the sides met was a 40-17 victory by Whanganui down at Memorial Park last year, with current fullback Alice Ireton having a 20-point haul, but otherwise comparisons could be misleading as Ireton is one of only seven players remaining from last year’s squad.

Several departed players were amongst the seven Whanganui women who appeared in the Farah Palmer Cup game between the Manawatū Cyclones and Taranaki Whio on Sunday, with two more expected back from injury to be available for each respective side.

Nepia and a number of the Whanganui squad went down to watch their former brethren play the game – acknowledging that as the women’s code grows in this province, it is likely more players will use their increased exposure to go to play in the big smoke.

“Great to see so many familiar faces,” said Nepia.

“So, so proud of them – seeing them run out to make their debuts.

“[Manawatu], they’ve got a really great mix. Maybe our club competition is doing something right.”

For Whanganui there were a couple of small injury niggles coming out of Tuesday’s training – lock Trassina Hooper’s sore calf the most notable – while her Taihape clubmate Te Huinga Chambers is unavailable for this game.

Nepia acknowledged the efforts of the Taihape-based players, two of whom come from Taumarunui, to make the long trek for training and games, especially with a slightly earlier kickoff on Saturday.

“There’s energy galore so I imagine they’d all be there really early.”

Wairarapa Bush will be hosting finals day for the series on September 7, so naturally also want to make a good start to try to be in the Top 2 for the championship game.

There had been some concern during pre-season about the visitors having the numbers to mount their campaign after the understrength Poverty Bay and East Coast had already pulled out, but Nepia believes Wairarapa now has the depth.

“The hope is that it carries on.

“For all intents and purposes, hopefully they come over with a full squad.”

Kickoff is at midday.

Happenings

SCHOOLS: Whanganui High School has played their way into another MRU Premier 1 final after a 20-18 victory over Feilding High 2nd XV in Saturday’s semi-finals. WHS will take on Manukura at the Massey University grounds this Saturday. Ruapehu College 1st XV are through to the Premier 2 final away against Feilding Colts after a 23-21 semifinal victory over Palmerston North Boys High Colts. Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XV finished their Premier 2 campaign with a 26-17 win over Tararua College Seniors. In Premier 3, WHS Under 16 lost to PNBHS 4th XV 25-19. In Youth 1, Whanganui Collegiate Black was beaten 24-12 by Hato Paora Under 15, while Cullinane College 9-10 lost to Feilding High Under 14a 36-32. Youth 2 saw WHS Under 15 beaten by Awatapu College 45-24. In Youth 3, Whanganui Collegiate Blue lost their unbeaten tag to St Peter’s Juniors, 33-26, meaning they will rematch in this weekend’s 1st vs 4th semifinal. In Wednesday’s MRU Secondary School Girls competition, WHS was beaten by Palmerston North Girls High 36-19, while Cullinane defaulted to Manukura.

HAY-HORTON: Former Steelform Whanganui prop Hadlee Hay-Horton made his Bunnings Warehouse NPC debut for Hawke’s Bay in their 41-32 away win over North Harbour on Saturday. The Taihape native was a late call-up due to a squad injury to be reserve prop, joining fellow expat Harry Godfrey at first-five. The 27-year-old Hay-Horton played 20 games for Whanganui between 2020-2023.

FPC: The Manawatū Cyclones kicked off their Farah Palmer Cup championship campaign with a resounding 86-7 win over Taranaki Whio in Palmerston North on Sunday. The game had seven local or expat Whanganui players taking part across both teams. On Saturday the Cyclones host the Otago Spirit while the Whio have their first home game with the Wellington Pride.

MARIST: The NZ Marist Colts/Development completed their 50th anniversary tour winless. Whanganui’s Jacob Gedye was promoted from the bench to starting loosehead prop for Marist’s final two games, beaten 28-11 by South Canterbury Development in Timaru last Thursday, and then 50-7 by Canterbury Under 19 in Christchurch on Saturday.