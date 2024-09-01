Two other records did tumble - Whanganui’s 91 points surpassed their previous highest score mark of 83, ironically also set against Buller in 2022 (83-7), while the 84-point winning margin eclipses their previous record of 77, raised against King Country in 2017 (80-3).

There had been the real prospect of raising the full century if the goal-kicking on a windy afternoon had been a little more accurate - Whanganui having one frown when first five Ethan Robinson was helped off in considerable pain, although thankfully it appears his foot injury won’t be as serious as was first thought.

Fullback Tyler Rogers-Holden showed his utility value with Robinson’s departure as, in the absence of Dane Whale, he slotted into first-receiver, finishing with an 18-point haul.

Having a league background, the dashes and flick offloads suited the likes of second five Cyrus Tasi, winger Lafo Takiari Ah-Ching and his replacement Mitai Hemi, while on the other sideline the recently married Peceli Malanicagi celebrated his return by dashing away to place the ball in the corner twice.

It was a fitting occasion for the two starting props Kamipeli Latu and Gabriel Hakaraia to play their 50th games for Whanganui, while apprentice forward Joseph Abernethy was a late inclusion on the bench. When he took the field he became the first current Utiku Old Boys club player in over a generation to play first-class rugby.

Lock Peter Travis Hay-Horton made a welcome return from injury while hooker Alesana Tofa got across to make some great chop tackles midfield - after such an offence-dominated display, it would be easy to discount how good Whanganui’s defence was.

For Buller, their try came from hooker Sione Lonitenisi in the first half for a temporary reprieve from the onslaught at 29-7, but even with the wind behind them in that half, Buller couldn’t deliver more, the result a disappointing way for acting skipper Stephen Crackett to mark his 75th game for the union.

“We’ve talked all week about putting in a good shift. We’ve had a couple of shaky games the last couple of games where we leaked a few points, but the boys have been the ones scoring tries today, so we’ve got to be pretty happy with that,” said Whanganui captain Jamie Hughes.

“We’ve got two tough away games coming up, so it’s good to get a good win at home before we get away on the road to a couple of top-four teams.”

For coach Jason Hamlin, the most important factor was execution - he’d have happily won the game by 20 points less if the ball control and fundamentals were tracking in the right direction.

“When we played on top of them, and [were] just running hard and hitting big shoulders in space, we looked really good, and we just beat them ‘round the corner.

“A couple of times there, we were trying to be almost too pretty and throwing balls out the back, and it just wasn’t needed.

“[Criticism] sounds silly when it’s 91-7, but I think it’s just decision-making stuff and just trying to keep on top of them about making good decisions, and by and large they did that today.

“All their little micro skills were coming into play and we looked really good, obviously.

“They’re doing all the things we asked about - working hard, the line speed was reasonably good.”

Hamlin acknowledged the awesome performance of Namosimalua, who continues to grow in leaps and bounds in just his second Heartland season.

“Don’t show it on national TV, I don’t want him going anywhere, but people are going to snap him up in a heartbeat.”

Whanganui 91 (A Vakarorogo 4, P Malanicagi 2, T Rogers-Holden 2, L Ah-Ching, P Hay-Horton, K Elers-Green, M Hemi, D Horrocks, J Edwards, J Namosimalua tries; E Robinson 4 con, Rogers-Holden 4 con) bt Buller 7 (S Lonitenisi try; A Wells con). HT: 41-7.