Injuries meant Whanganui were missing players in a few pivotal positions, such as tighthead prop Mihipeka McKenzie-Mason and goal-kicking fullback Alice Ireton.

The visitors led 14-12 at halftime, getting a lot of possession but not quite executing how they wanted on some of their passing, missing out in 2 v 1 situations.

However, that was rectified in the second stanza, the side firing in good weather conditions for moving the ball.

Backs Emma Haitana and Kesa Siganisucu both scored doubles.

Forward Te Huinga Chambers scored off a rolling maul, something the team had worked on after it rarely featured during the WRFU club competition.

Back Elise Fannin got the other try while Te Rina Mohi slotted four out of six conversions.

“We’re very happy with how we closed the game,” said Nepia.

With maximum points from two matches, Nepia acknowledges the team still can’t button off against the Thames Valley Vixens, who rebounded from their narrow loss to King Country to defeat Wairarapa Bush 48-10 on Saturday.

Likewise, last year’s team members can painfully recall how they also defeated King Country in the round-robin but then lost to them in the final – something the opposition captain alluded to in her post-match speech in Te Kūiti.

Both the Longrun Spouting Under-16 and Under-18 Girls teams will have their first games of their season at City College this Saturday, while Whanganui take on the Vixens at 12.30pm at Cooks Gardens.

Farah Palmer Cup

The Farah Palmer Cup competition is seeing a number of former Whanganui players making an impact.

Determined to win the Championship division this year, the Manawatū Cyclones remain unbeaten, including defeating the Wellington Pride 55-24 away on Sunday, with local products flanker Anahera Hamahona and centre Hollyrae Mete scoring tries, while front rower Sosoli Talawadua came off the bench.

The winless Taranaki Whio had a tough 62-19 home loss to the North Harbour Hibiscus, although at least Whanganui’s Paris Munro made her FPC debut off the bench after recovering from injury.

Second five Mia Maraku, flanker Hayley Gabriel, winger Shaniqka Wall and reserve forward Tangini Latu all played while, in transfer news, joining the squad for their remaining games will be outside back Brooklyn Walker, who was previously with the Manawatū Wahine Development team.

Schools rugby

A third Whanganui school team have won a Manawatū championship this season as Whanganui Collegiate Colts Blue claimed the Manawatū Rugby Union (MRU) Youth 3 crown at home on Saturday.

Part of a seven-team grade that included four sides from the powerhouse Palmerston North Boys’ High School, plus one each from Feilding High and St Peter’s College, Collegiate topped the points table with a 5-1 record, then held off St Peter’s in their semifinal to avenge their only loss.

That set them up for the championship game with Palmerston North Boys’ High School Junior Grey, who had pulled an upset in their semifinal by beating higher-ranked schoolmates Palmerston North Boys’ High School Junior Red.

Trailing 12-10 at halftime, Collegiate rallied to move ahead and then get away for a 36-17 victory.

The victory follows on from the previous weekend when the Whanganui High School and Ruapehu College First XVs won the MRU Premier 1 and Premier 2 crowns respectively.

In other games played on Saturday, WHS Under-16s lost 34-17 away to PNBHS U16B in their Premier 3 game, while WHS U-15s defeated Hato Paora College U-14s 31-19 in their Youth 2 match-up at home.

Happenings

UNDER-18: The Air Chathams Whanganui Under-18 Boys wider squad has been named. It is - Forwards: Ben Bullock (Whanganui Collegiate), Campbell McKerras (Whanganui High), Nico Metuariki (Collegiate), Rory Nugent O’Leary (Collegiate), Taylor Hay-Martin (WHS), Teina-Lee Tiaki Phillips (Cullinane College), TR Fonotoe (Cullinane), Harry Rowe (Ruapehu College), Izzy Webster (WHS), Jahstice Metekingi (WHS), Lachlan Fisher (Marist Celtic), Levi Hadfield (Cullinane), Luke Bullock (Collegiate), Marika Tukuwas-Delai (WHS), Maurice Mow (Collegiate), Oliver Toohey (Collegiate), Zane Annabell (Cullinane); Backs: Angus Allpress (Collegiate), Asaeli Takavesi (WHS), Jonathan Solomona (Collegiate), Mason Henry (WHS), Manila Malili Malo Lauano (Kaierau), Noah Ioasa (Collegiate), Riwaka Maniapoto (Cullinane), Sam McDougal (Collegiate), Tahatika Te Riaki (Ruapehu), Tyrone Lama (WHS), Xavius Smith (Cullinane). Coach: Mike Lama; Assistant coach: Isaac Fonotoe. Managers: Sheree Herewini, Aisha Fonotoe.

HURRICANES: The Heartland Hurricanes Under-20s, including their contingent of Whanganui players, opened their Central Region Shield campaign with a 75-14 loss to Hawke’s Bay Under-19 in Napier last Saturday. The home side pulled away after leading 28-7 at halftime. Heartland Hurricanes take on Manawatū U-19 in Palmerston North this Saturday.