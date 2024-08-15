There have been a handful of changes from the Whanganui side that challenged for the Ranfurly Shield in late July as, after sitting out last weekend’s Wellington Centurions match with injury, prop Keightley Watson returns on the bench with 48-game veteran Kamipeli Latu promoted to start in his comeback season.

Former Turbos halfback Griffin Culver gets the nod for the crucial No9 jumper, with Eben Claassen the backup, while winger Lafo Takiari Ah Ching’s knee came through last weekend for him to make his first class rugby debut.

Unfortunately, second-five Timoci Seruwalu is still not right, so as of Thursday night training, Hamlin had bracketed Ethan Robinson and Cyrus Tasi in the starting spot, the latter also looking to play his inaugural first class game.

Robinson brings the goal-kicking option but Hamlin has been impressed with the hard-charging Tasi in pre-season.

“There’s a couple of players who have made the choices a little more difficult than we initially thought.

“All three halfbacks played really well and one will have to miss out this week.

“It points to the depth of the squad as well. People get their opportunities in this competition – just got to be ready when it comes their way.”

The other addition is 31-game veteran Josaia Bogileka, coming from outside the initial squad due to his shoulder injury but now rejoining them as outside reserve back – Hamlin wanting Bogileka’s experience of having faced South Canterbury in the big games before.

“He’s put in the work. He’s come to training the last couple of weeks and just consistently been there.”

Looking to become the first team to win the Meads Cup in four straight seasons, South Canterbury have beaten Whanganui in consecutive finals, including 40-30 last year, while they finally lifted the Cooks Gardens monkey off their back by winning in their last visit to the ground, 30-24 in 2022.

A formidable unit under incumbent NZ Heartland XV coach Nigel Walsh, South Canterbury completed their pre-season with an impressive 33-19 win over Otago Metropolitan Development.

Players like halfback Willie Wright, lock Anthony Amato, No8 Loni Toumohuni and midfielder Miles Medlicott have plenty of big game experience while the huge pick-up is four-test All Black Hika Elliot (2010-15).

The 38-year-old hooker finished his impressive professional career in France last year and moved back with his family to his wife’s original home in the Mackenzie District.

Walsh pointed out to local media that the Meads Cup has already been returned to the New Zealand Rugby offices so his side is always trying to win the trophy, rather than defend it.

“He’s dead right there,” agreed Hamlin.

“They’re generally bringing some big bodies to the contest and Nigel has them ready to go, I imagine.

“We’re pretty sure we know what’s coming, but we’ve got to put our own game into play, that’s pretty important.”

The fixture will highlight a big Saturday of rugby with the Whanganui Women’s, Development XV and Māori sides all playing at home.

Kickoff is 2pm.