The national squad is being financially supported by all the Heartland unions so players from each province will likely be represented.

“But obviously us playing the Chiefs is a great opportunity [to get noticed],” said Back.

“We’ve had three tough games with Manawatū, Hawke’s Bay and Wellington [Under 19s].

“This is our ‘test match’ – all roads lead to Taupō, and that’s been the call all season.”

Back praised Waverley’s Todd Cowan, in his second season as assistant coach to the squad, who took charge last weekend against Wellington U19 due to head coach Darren Larsen attending a schoolboys’ tournament.

Of the Whanganui players, fullback Remy Early (Hunterville) and midfielder Akiwa Koro (Marist) were lost to injury in early games.

But that opened up an opportunity for Taihape first-five Chad Whale to rejoin the side after playing last year.

“He’s one of the game drivers – played very well the last couple of weeks,” said Back.

Leading from the front has been prop Sid Diamond (Hunterville), so it was a real blow to the squad when he suffered a broken ankle in a horse riding accident at the weekend as Back was convinced Diamond would have been a real contender for the national team.

“It’s unfortunate for him because he’s really come on leaps and bounds.”

Of the other Whanganui players, lock Keane Metekingi (Border) has been a consistent performer, while flanker Jeff Dorset (Marist Knights) has shown improvement every week.

Chosen from the King Country and Thames Valley Unions, plus a couple of expats based in the Waikato union, the Heartland Chiefs Under 20s had one warmup game against Counties Manukau U19, at 69-0 defeat.

However, after the previous cup matches in Napier saw Heartland Hurricanes win only 38-24 and then 24-22 last year with a converted try right on full-time, the side can be under no illusions the game will be a tough affair.

Happenings

UNDER 18: The Air Chathams Whanganui Under 18 Boys will look to bounce back from their 19-7 away loss to Wellington Māori U18 with the first of two home fixtures in the Trustbank Central Secondary Schools Shield tournament on Saturday at Spriggens Park. They will face Wairarapa Bush U18, who had a big 71-10 win over Horowhenua-Kāpiti U18. The Longrun Spouting Whanganui U16 Girls travel to Masterton to play Wairarapa Bush U16.

COLLEGIATE: The Whanganui Collegiate Under 14s entered the invitational Under 14s Festival in Wellington’s Island Bay last week. Playing four 30-minute matches over two days and a final match on the third day, Collegiate took on St Bernard’s (Lower Hutt), Pāpāmoa, Wellington College, St Pat’s Wellington and Hutt Valley High School, but, while competitive for most, did not register a win.