Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui netball umpire Diane Tasker recognised for five decades of service

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Umpire, coach and mentor Diane Tasker received the Netball New Zealand Service Award at Netball Whanganui's 2025 annual meeting.

Five decades of service to netball have been recognised with Whanganui coach, umpire and mentor Diane (Di) Tasker receiving a Netball New Zealand Service Award.

Tasker began umpiring in 1971 in primary school.

“In form one and two we were encouraged to give back to the sport through umpiring and helping out teams,” Tasker said.

“It was a really neat pathway. I still played all the way through school but umpiring was my main sport.”

She has continued umpiring, coaching and mentoring young netball players and umpires for more than 50 years.

Tasker was chairwoman of Lower North Island Secondary Schools Netball for 28 years.

“I want to help them keep on the right path, keep them growing. It’s all about growth and development,” she said.

She has held multiple leadership positions in the Whanganui Netball Umpires Association, being a member from 1974 to 1996, including serving as president in 1982-84.

She played a significant role in the Whanganui Netball Union Committee for 13 years, where she was president from 1988 to 1990.

Other milestones include earning her Netball New Zealand (NNZ) umpire badge, serving as a NNZ practical umpire examiner for nine years and running the Junior Umpire Academy.

“To this day Di remains a valued umpire coach and assessor, sharing her wisdom and expertise with the next generation of officials,” Netball Whanganui centre manager Robyn Walford said.

Tasker was presented with the NNZ Service Award at the Netball Whanganui annual meeting on February 26.

“It’s the most humbling experience I’ve had from netball,” she said.

“It’s recognition for the work put in but also recognition for serving Whanganui and serving New Zealand.”

Tasker’s motivation to serve netball nationally and locally has not slowed down.

“It’s just about giving back. Through my own umpiring, examining and whatever else, I’ve got a lot out of netball and I’ve always really enjoyed it.”

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

