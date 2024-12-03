Netball NZ wouldn’t let her play because technically, she had moved from the South Island in the wrong month.

But they got her to be a scorekeeper and timekeeper, which is how she started in Whanganui netball and she has been involved since then.

“It was the best thing I ever did,” she said. “I’ve met a lot of people and made some beautiful friends.”

As a charitable entity, Netball Whanganui is reliant on grant funding for large projects and was fortunate enough to collaborate with funding from the Four Regions Trust, Whanganui District Council, Pub Charity, NZ Community Trust and Grassroots Trust.

Although rain was expected, it stayed away and the day was very warm – a bit too hot for netball but nonetheless, several keen attendees were ready to give the courts a whirl.

Centre manager Robyn Walford talking with Whanganui and Districts Mayor Andrew Tripe on the resurfaced court area.

Not only does the new surface give the appearance of a major facelift, but it also feels very good underfoot, providing what feels like a softer finish, and of course a lot more grip.

The product is an acrylic product with non-slip properties that reduce the force on players' bodies, preventing slipping and jarring.

If falls do occur, the surface won’t grate skin like others can. Centre manager Robyn Walford gave thanks to Funders, players and supporters for their patience in getting the project over the line.

Mayor Andrew Tripe and Four Regions Trustee and Whanganui District councillor Phillipa Baker-Hogan spoke words of support for all sports in Whanganui and recognition for the many hours and resources that go into keeping city residents active.

First to hit the court were a group of junior players, who proceeded with a quick warm-up led by development officer Natale Hales, followed by a display of skills and a game of “Golden Child”, with a few adults joining in to get a head start on their warm-up.

Netball court funders who supported the court resurfacing project.

The “celebrity match”, the highlight of the afternoon, saw current netballers, former players and “I’ll give it a go” participants take to the court in what must be described as a reasonably competitive match.

Representatives from schools and clubs, three Central Netball representatives, sponsors Gareth Jones and daughter Madelyn, from David Jones Motors, Kayana Tahana-Hopkins from Property Brokers and Sam Nielson from PKF Doyles, Phillipa Baker-Hogan and Netball Whanganui Committee members and staff took the court.

Di Tasker, life member and umpire coach, umpired a share of the game, along with Jessie Madams, who is beginning her umpiring pathway, and Brie Parkinson, Whanganui’s own Netball NZ Zone umpire.

There will have been some very tired bodies that night, with several players having participated in the AWA Games in the morning as well.

Cold drinks and afternoon tea were shared with life members, sponsors and supporters afterwards.

It will be exciting to see the new surface put through its paces firstly for Master Games in February, and then through the 2025 season.

Lighting and resurfacing on the five top courts is the next priority for the organisation.